CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, May 27, 2021, 10:28 AM EDT

Sony Projects PS5 Standard Edition Will Break Even In June Amid Record Demand

sony ps5
The PlayStation 5 has barely been on the market for six months, but Sony is already projecting a considerable milestone for its hot-selling game console. The company shared a presentation with investors this week in which it talked about the sales performance of the PlayStation 5 compared to its predecessor, among other things.

However, the most exciting revelation is that Sony forecasts that the standard edition of the PlayStation (the $499 version with a Blu-ray drive) will reach the break-even point next month. That's an incredibly short time on the market for Sony to break even with such a high-performance console. The PlayStation 5 packs in an AMD Zen 2/RDNA 2 APU, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and blazing fast 825GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

sony ps5 profit

Sony has even managed to achieve this feat while amid a global chip shortage as it struggles to keep up with immense demand. The company’s projected costs of goods [PDF] will continue on a downward trend during the PlayStation 5's lifecycle as the technology it uses matures. We'll be interested to see how this graph will change once the inevitable PlayStation 5 Slim and PlayStation 5 Pro enter the fray.

"Right now, the standard edition represents the very great majority of PlayStation 5 sales," said Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) President and CEO Jim Ryan. "We do not see that proportion changing greatly in FY21, but we anticipate that as time passes, as we move further into the cycle of PS5 that there will be some slight increase in the ratio of the digital edition, but not significant."

dualsense ps5

Interestingly, Sony hasn't given any cost projections for the $399 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, which lacks a Blu-ray drive.

Another key takeaway is that back during Sony's fiscal year 2013, when the PlayStation 4 launched, console hardware accounted for 48 percent of SIE revenue. Software, Services, and Peripherals accounted for the other 52 percent. But following the launch of the PlayStation 5 in fiscal year 2020, that mix shifted drastically to the point where console hardware only contributes 20 percent to SIE revenue.

Sony's PlayStation 5 remains challenging to purchase for many gamers and results in quick sellouts whenever retailers manage to secure new inventory.

Tags:  Sony, (NYSE:SNE), ps5, playstation 5

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment