Sonos Wireless Headphones Are On The Horizon According To Patent Filing





When one thinks of whole home audio, headphones must be on the list somewhere. Smart speaker manufacturer and purveyor of whole home audio, Sonos , has now filed a patent outlining what could be their first pair of headphones.





It is very possible that some of these features will not make the final cut. Sonos just wants to be able to lay claim to the features and implement them if it is feasible. No matter what, this is what we have from the patent filing so far:





Capacitive or Proximity Sensors For Controls

In several embodiments, one or more controls are touch controls that can operate by any of a variety of mechanisms, such as but not limited to capacitive or proximity sensors, which can detect touch from a user at one or more locations on the sensor. Some touch sensors may be an array of touch sensors. While the description below may reference an arrangement having certain controls on a left earcup and others on a right earcup, it is also contemplated that the sides that the controls are on can reversed.



It is not often you see headphones with capacitive touch. Sonos could implement something beautiful and sleek if they pull this off.





Voice Assistant Button (For Alexa or Google ?)

In many embodiments of the invention, a voice assistant is an application that interprets spoken voice commands captured by a microphone to trigger certain actions as discussed further above. When voice recognition is activated and the microphone captures sound recognized as a wake words for a voice assistant, the voice assistant associated with the given wake word responds. In several embodiments, a number of voice assistants are available, each with a unique wake word. The voice assistant may be hosted by a network service that the wireless headphone connects to directly, or through a mobile device that the wireless headphone is connected to (e.g., via Bluetooth or other wireless communications link).







Whole Home Audio Support

In several embodiments, tapping and holding triggers a swap. A swap involves shifting where content is currently playing to a different device. For example, if a particular piece of content play is currently playing on the wireless headphone, a swap changes the playback to play that piece of content on one or more other playback devices on the local network (or devices that are not on the local network but are associated with the same user account as the wireless headphone).







Active Noise Cancelling

Additional controls on the wireless headphone can include, active noise cancellation (ANC), power button, and/or device pairing button. These may be physical buttons or touch controls on either earcup. The ANC control can toggle between different modes of using ANC on the wireless headphone, such as toggling between ANC on and off and/or hear-through mode (i.e., amplifying ambient sound).



3.5mm Jack/USB-C Charging

In some further embodiments of the invention, the wireless headphone also includes connectors, such as a line-in jack for an audio input (e.g., 3.5 mm) and/or a charge port. In some embodiments, the charge port is a USB-C connector.



Again, none of these features are totally confirmed, but they could all add up to a formidable headphone competitor. Sonos makes premium products, and there would be no reason for them to not continue that streak.







No matter what, stick around HotHardware for any news on these headphones, as we will keep our eyes out for any sort of announcement from Sonos. Also, let us know what you would think of a pair of Sonos headphones in the comments below.