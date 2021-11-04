Scammers Pickpocketed $500K From Crypto Wallets By Dropping Phish Hooks In Google Ads





Do you ever forget to type the TLD (like, ".com") for websites that you visit, then click the top result when the inevitable search comes up? We might recommend you to stop doing that in the future. At least on Google and Bing—the first few results are advertisements, and those advertisements might not be as safe as their hosts would like you to think.

Even worse, if the unwitting crypto trader makes a new wallet using the fake site, they'll find that upon logging into the wallet in the future, they'll actually be logging into the bad guy's wallet, who will thereupon receive any currency transferred to that wallet. The MetaMask version of the bad actors' traps actually includes the ability to import existing wallets; doing so hands over the seed phrase for that wallet.





Image: Check Point Research

