SanDisk's High Bandwidth Flash Memory Could Equip GPUs With 4TB Of VRAM

The rise of massive AI models has put unprecedented strain on GPU memory, and as a memory company, SanDisk is in a prime position to address it. The company unveiled a new product called High-Bandwidth Flash (HBF), a NAND-based memory solution designed to work alongside the widely used High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) found in AI accelerators.





SanDisk describes HBF as stacking up to 16 layers of BiCS 3D NAND with through-silicon vias (TSVs). A logic layer enables massively-parallel access to the flash memory sub-arrays. This allows for both staggering density—between 8x and 16x the capacity of current HBM solutions—as well as impressive throughput.





Indeed, despite being flash-based, HBF reportedly matches HBM in raw throughput , though SanDisk admits that latency remains significantly higher. However, AI accelerators may be able to mix HBM and HBF on the same bus, leveraging HBM's speed for active computation while offloading less latency-sensitive storage to HBF. HBF isn't exactly a drop-in replacement for HBM—protocol differences mean it's not fully compatible—but it does use the same electrical interface, making integration more feasible.





SanDisk apparently plans to scale HBF aggressively in the future.