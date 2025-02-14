CATEGORIES
SanDisk's High Bandwidth Flash Memory Could Equip GPUs With 4TB Of VRAM

by Zak KillianFriday, February 14, 2025, 03:00 PM EDT
hero reimagining nand
SanDisk just held its first Investor Day since being spun off from Western Digital, and while most of the event was the usual financial talk, the company also gave a glimpse into its R&D priorities. Like nearly every tech company right now, SanDisk is zeroing in on AI, and specifically, the growing memory capacity problem in AI processing.

The rise of massive AI models has put unprecedented strain on GPU memory, and as a memory company, SanDisk is in a prime position to address it. The company unveiled a new product called High-Bandwidth Flash (HBF), a NAND-based memory solution designed to work alongside the widely used High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) found in AI accelerators.

high bandwidth flash slide

SanDisk describes HBF as stacking up to 16 layers of BiCS 3D NAND with through-silicon vias (TSVs). A logic layer enables massively-parallel access to the flash memory sub-arrays. This allows for both staggering density—between 8x and 16x the capacity of current HBM solutions—as well as impressive throughput.

Indeed, despite being flash-based, HBF reportedly matches HBM in raw throughput, though SanDisk admits that latency remains significantly higher. However, AI accelerators may be able to mix HBM and HBF on the same bus, leveraging HBM's speed for active computation while offloading less latency-sensitive storage to HBF. HBF isn't exactly a drop-in replacement for HBM—protocol differences mean it's not fully compatible—but it does use the same electrical interface, making integration more feasible.

hbf roadmap
SanDisk apparently plans to scale HBF aggressively in the future.

There's also an obvious caveat in that NAND flash wears out over time, unlike DRAM. SanDisk hasn't shared details on how it plans to mitigate this issue, but it emphasized that HBF is optimized for read-heavy AI inference workloads. That's a big deal, since test-time scaling—where models perform additional computations to refine their outputs—is expected to be the next major advancement in AI performance. The recently buzzworthy DeepSeek-R1 model is an early example of this trend.

SanDisk is positioning HBF as an open standard, and if it delivers as promised, it could be a game-changer. AI workloads are only getting more demanding, and the ability to pack multiple terabytes of high-bandwidth memory into a GPU could reshape AI processing as we know it.
Sandisk, flash memory, hbf
