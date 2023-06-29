CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung's Galaxy A25 5G Phone Flaunts A Familiar Design In Leaked Renders

by Aaron LeongThursday, June 29, 2023, 10:54 AM EDT
hero SamsungA25a
New renders of the upcoming budget Samsung Galaxy A25 5G seems to confirm that the Korean company isn't swaying too far from its successful predecessor, for better or for worse.

Slated to launch later this year, the next Samsung Galaxy A-series may be carrying over more than some customers may appreciate. According to a leak by Giznext and OnLeaks, the renders show a design that looks strikingly near-identical to the A24 5G. It is likely that Samsung has made some nips and tucks to the new model, but outwardly and from what we know specifications-wise, the average user might be hard-pressed to tell the difference.

SamsungA25b
Samsung A25 5G render (Above and Top Credit: Giznext)

For starters the overall dimensions of 162 x 77.5 x 8.3 mm, which is a great size for most hands, moves the needle from the A24's 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm, but only just. The edges are mostly flat with a slight curve for better grip and long-term comfort in the palm. 

The front teardrop camera cutout on the 6.44 inch display is still there, as is the similar thicker bezel on the chin. These characteristics come with the territory for most budget- to lower-mid-range phones. There won't be any underscreen fingerprint sensor here, because just like before—you guessed it—the A25 will use the same side-mounted power/FPS combo. There have been suggestions that the camera package will be carried over as well, i.e. 50MP primary, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro. Samsung may yet surprise us with the camera specs closer to the phone's release date, but we don't think there will be much of a change, if any. 

One thing we definitely hope stays the same is the MSRP. The A24 was and still is a pretty fantastic value for the money at $190, so if Samsung keeps that without sacrificing too much, we think most prospective buyers will be pleased. Stay tuned as more details become available.
Tags:  Samsung, smartphone, (krx:005930), samsung a25, budget phone
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment