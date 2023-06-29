Samsung's Galaxy A25 5G Phone Flaunts A Familiar Design In Leaked Renders
Slated to launch later this year, the next Samsung Galaxy A-series may be carrying over more than some customers may appreciate. According to a leak by Giznext and OnLeaks, the renders show a design that looks strikingly near-identical to the A24 5G. It is likely that Samsung has made some nips and tucks to the new model, but outwardly and from what we know specifications-wise, the average user might be hard-pressed to tell the difference.
For starters the overall dimensions of 162 x 77.5 x 8.3 mm, which is a great size for most hands, moves the needle from the A24's 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm, but only just. The edges are mostly flat with a slight curve for better grip and long-term comfort in the palm.
The front teardrop camera cutout on the 6.44 inch display is still there, as is the similar thicker bezel on the chin. These characteristics come with the territory for most budget- to lower-mid-range phones. There won't be any underscreen fingerprint sensor here, because just like before—you guessed it—the A25 will use the same side-mounted power/FPS combo. There have been suggestions that the camera package will be carried over as well, i.e. 50MP primary, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro. Samsung may yet surprise us with the camera specs closer to the phone's release date, but we don't think there will be much of a change, if any.
One thing we definitely hope stays the same is the MSRP. The A24 was and still is a pretty fantastic value for the money at $190, so if Samsung keeps that without sacrificing too much, we think most prospective buyers will be pleased. Stay tuned as more details become available.