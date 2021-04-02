Samsung's Bodacious Galaxy Z Fold 2 Folding Phone Gets Permanent $200 Price Cut
However, that exorbitant price tag put the Galaxy Z Fold 2 out of the reach of most mainstream smartphone buyers. Samsung addresses that issue somewhat today with the announcement of a $200 price cut for the smartphone, taking its price down to $1,799. When purchasing directly from Samsung, you also get an instant $200 accessory credit that can be used towards Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds, a Galaxy Watch3, or any other device that you might want to pair with your fancy new smartphone.
Besides Samsung, Amazon and Best Buy are also showing the discounted pricing, although you won't get the $200 accessory credit that Samsung is promoting.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Smartphone 12GB/256GB Unlocked $1,799.99 @ Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Smartphone 12GB/256GB Unlocked $1,799.99 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Smartphone 12GB/256GB Unlocked $1,799.99 @ Best Buy
It's likely that a follow-up Galaxy Z Fold 3 will land later this year packing a Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 16GB a RAM, and a boost in internal storage capacity.