Samsung's Bodacious Galaxy Z Fold 2 Folding Phone Gets Permanent $200 Price Cut





When it comes to folding smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the most ambitious devices to launch to date. As a follow-up to the problematic Galaxy Fold , the Galaxy Z Fold 2 entered the market with a price tag of $1999.99.

However, that exorbitant price tag put the Galaxy Z Fold 2 out of the reach of most mainstream smartphone buyers. Samsung addresses that issue somewhat today with the announcement of a $200 price cut for the smartphone, taking its price down to $1,799. When purchasing directly from Samsung, you also get an instant $200 accessory credit that can be used towards Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds, a Galaxy Watch3, or any other device that you might want to pair with your fancy new smartphone.





Besides Samsung, Amazon and Best Buy are also showing the discounted pricing, although you won't get the $200 accessory credit that Samsung is promoting.





The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is powered by Qualcomm's flagship SoC from last year: the Snapdragon 865+. A separate Snapdragon X55 modem provides 5G connectivity. The primary display measures 7.59 inches across with a resolution of 2208x1768 and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. There's also a 6.23-inch Cover Display with a resolution of 2260x816 and a hole punch cutout for its selfie camera. On the power front, the Galaxy Z Fold features a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W charging via its USB-C port or 11W using a compatible Qi wireless charger.

It's likely that a follow-up Galaxy Z Fold 3 will land later this year packing a Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 16GB a RAM, and a boost in internal storage capacity.