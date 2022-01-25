Samsung's All-In-one Fingerprint IC Brings Biometric Security To Payment Cards And IDs
Samsung has built a fingerprint security chip that is aimed at making payment cards and other types of biometric cards more secure. The new security solution combines a fingerprint sensor with other technology in order to strengthen your payment cards against thieves.
In a day and age where carrying cash is becoming a thing of the past, individuals and companies are constantly looking for ways to keep their nest egg safe from crooks. Some companies have started allowing customers to use cryptocurrency as a means of payment. But even then, you will often still have to use some type of payment card in order to pay for your purchases. Samsung has announced that it has developed a new feature that will make your payment cards more secure with a simple touch of your finger.
The tech company, better known for its smartphones and other electronic devices, announced what it refers to as an "industry first" with its all-in-one fingerprint security chip (IC) for payment cards. The S3B512C chip reads biometric information via a fingerprint sensor, then stores and authenticates that data with a tamper-proof secure element (SE), and analyzes it with a secure processor.
Kenny Han, Vice President of System LSI Marketing at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement, "S3B512C combines a fingerprint sensor, Secure Element (SE) and Secure Processor, adding an extra layer of authentication and security in payment cards." He went to say, "The S3B512C is primarily designed for payment cards but can also be used in cards that require highly secured authentications such as student or employee identification, membership or building access."
Back in March of last year, Samsung announced that it was working with Mastercard on a fingerprint biometric payment card. At that time, the tech company said it the technology would "adopt a new security chipset from Samsung's LSI business" rather than utilizing Mastercard's technology. It seems that Samsung's S3B512C chipset is what the company was referring to.
The technology behind the Secure Element has received globally accredited certifications, such as EMVCo and CC EAL 6+, according to Samsung's press release. It also states that the chip's anti-spoofing technology prevents unauthorized users from breaching the security system with illegal methods, such as artificial fingerprints.
Samsung believes that its new tech will allow faster, safer, and more secure interactions when making purchases. By utilizing the user's fingerprint, it will remove the need for having to enter a PIN on a keypad and will also prevent thieves from being able to use stolen cards, as it will require the stored fingerprint of the card's owner.
While many people have began using other methods of using their cards that do not require swiping or entering a PIN, anything that can be added to make a payment card, or identification cards more secure is a welcome addition.