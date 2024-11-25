Samsung's Affordable Galaxy A56 Design With 45W Fast Charging Breaks Cover
The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is expected to drop in March 2025 and details on Samsung's second best-selling phone behind the S24 Ultra are slowly trickling in. Thanks to reliable tipster OnLeaks (via Android Headlines), we've been treated to renders that suggest the final look of the device. In passing, it looks awfully lot like a Xerox of the Galaxy A55 5G, from the curved corners, flat front panel, decent bezel thickness, and, of course, that trademark Samsung Key Island.
The latter has been a visual and tactile staple of A-series phones, which essentially places the power and volume buttons on a raised shelf. We like the Key Island because it's fantastic for finding the right controls you need by feel alone.
However, over on the back, the renders also show how all three cameras in the rear are now housed within a unified camera bump. The A55 5G modeled its triple camera array as individual cutouts a la the flagship S-series. Samsung is probably making an obvious effort to better delineate the lesser models (the Galaxy A26 and A36 have followed suit) from the premium offerings, considering how the company's phones have started to look like clones of each other.
If certain reports are true, the A56 could also be getting a major boost in wired charging speeds, up to 45 watts. In comparison, both the Galaxy A55 and base S24 settled with a pedestrian 25W. Therefore it's nice to see similar charging tech from the S24+ and Ultra trickle down the totem pole.
The A56 is expected to have the new Exynos 1580, while probably retaining the same 50/12/5 Megapixel rear camera package (although some are saying that there'll be a new 12 MP front shooter).
This device won't officially be available in the U.S., but can be considered a proper competitor to the Pixel 8a if it did. Pricing could hover around the $500 mark.
Photo credits: OnLeaks via Android Headlines