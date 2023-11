Samsung Reveals When These 35 Galaxy Devices Will Update To Android 14

Week 43

Galaxy S23: 30.10.2023 [Released]

Galaxy S23+: 30.10.2023 [Released]

Galaxy S23 Ultra: 30.10.2023 [Released]

Galaxy A14 5G: Undecided

Galaxy A34: 13.11.2023

Galaxy A54: 13.11.2023

Galaxy S22: 15.11.2023

Galaxy S22+: 15.11.2023

Galaxy S22 Ultra: 15.11.2023

Galaxy S23 FE: 20.11.2023

Galaxy Z Flip 5: 13.11.2023

Galaxy Z Fold 5: 13.11.2023

Week 46



Galaxy A13 5G: 20.11.2023

Galaxy A33 5G: 20.11.2023

Galaxy A52: 27.11.2023

Galaxy A52s 5G: 27.11.2023

Galaxy A53 5G: 20.11.2023

Galaxy A72: 30.11.2023

Galaxy S21: 20.11.2023

Galaxy S21+: 20.11.2023

Galaxy S21 Ultra: 20.11.2023

Galaxy S21 FE: 24.11.2023

Galaxy Z Flip 4: 20.11.2023

Galaxy Z Fold 4: 20.11.2023

Week 47

Galaxy A13: 27.11.2023

Galaxy A14: Date Undecided

Galaxy A23 5G: 27.11.2023

Galaxy A24 5G: 01.12.2023

Galaxy A52 5G: Date Undecided

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Date Undecided

Galaxy Z Flip 3: 27.11.2023

Galaxy Z Fold 3: 27.11.2023

Week 48

Galaxy A04s: 04.12.2023

Galaxy XCover 5: 08.12.2023

TBA

Galaxy A05s: Date Undecided

Samsung has just initiated a pretty aggressive Android 14 update schedule for not only its latest flagships, but also to some surprising models in its lineup. Read on to find out if the well-received Android 14 will be coming to your device.The stable version of Samsung's One Ui 6.0 (based on Android 14) is coming sooner than you think to your Samsung phone. A Samsung Community forum manager posted the release schedule for 35 Galaxy devices, with the Galaxy S23 series already receiving the update and others coming in rapid fire fashion in November and December. Note that the schedule below is for the European market, so other countries will likely differ. One thing's for certain though, One UI 6.0 is definitely coming to one of the 35 devices near you really soon.In terms of the timeline, the posted estimates (for Europe) are:What's really great to see is that even the entry-level and mid-range Galaxy A-series and two-year old Flip 3 and Fold 3 will be upgraded, according to the posted timeline . One UI 6.0 promises to bring a slew of visual changes and backend tweaks like redesigned quick settings, improved camera app layout, and a major change to Samsung's rather ugly set of emojis.