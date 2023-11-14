Samsung Reveals When These 35 Galaxy Devices Will Update To Android 14
Samsung has just initiated a pretty aggressive Android 14 update schedule for not only its latest flagships, but also to some surprising models in its lineup. Read on to find out if the well-received Android 14 will be coming to your device.
The stable version of Samsung's One Ui 6.0 (based on Android 14) is coming sooner than you think to your Samsung phone. A Samsung Community forum manager posted the release schedule for 35 Galaxy devices, with the Galaxy S23 series already receiving the update and others coming in rapid fire fashion in November and December. Note that the schedule below is for the European market, so other countries will likely differ. One thing's for certain though, One UI 6.0 is definitely coming to one of the 35 devices near you really soon.
In terms of the timeline, the posted estimates (for Europe) are:
Week 43
- Galaxy S23: 30.10.2023 [Released]
- Galaxy S23+: 30.10.2023 [Released]
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: 30.10.2023 [Released]
- Galaxy A14 5G: Undecided
- Galaxy A34: 13.11.2023
- Galaxy A54: 13.11.2023
- Galaxy S22: 15.11.2023
- Galaxy S22+: 15.11.2023
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: 15.11.2023
- Galaxy S23 FE: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: 13.11.2023
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: 13.11.2023
- Galaxy A13 5G: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy A33 5G: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy A52: 27.11.2023
- Galaxy A52s 5G: 27.11.2023
- Galaxy A53 5G: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy A72: 30.11.2023
- Galaxy S21: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy S21+: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy S21 FE: 24.11.2023
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: 20.11.2023
- Galaxy A13: 27.11.2023
- Galaxy A14: Date Undecided
- Galaxy A23 5G: 27.11.2023
- Galaxy A24 5G: 01.12.2023
- Galaxy A52 5G: Date Undecided
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Date Undecided
- Galaxy Z Flip 3: 27.11.2023
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: 27.11.2023
- Galaxy A04s: 04.12.2023
- Galaxy XCover 5: 08.12.2023
- Galaxy A05s: Date Undecided