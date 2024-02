Samsung Leaks Its Own Fitbit Killer, The Galaxy Fit 3, And It Looks Like An Apple Watch

Samsung is readying a follow-up to its relatively successful fitness watch called the Galaxy Fit 3. The design will be a departure from its earlier pill-shaped predecessors, moving into the more familiar Apple Watch or Amazfit Bit territory. Let's find out what you can expect from the new device.Since the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 was launched more than three years ago at this point, the fitness watch/band market has exponentially matured and expanded. Brands like Fitbit have lost their luster, whereas Amazfit and Xiaomi take up more of the pie nowadays. After all, not everyone wants a pricey and bloated smartwatch like an Apple Watch, Pixel Watch , or even Galaxy Watch. Samsung has finally realized this and is going back to the basics with the Galaxy Fit 3.The new watch drops the pill shaped design for a more "traditional" rectangular profile, which brings a larger, higher resolution 1.6-inch OLED with a 256x402 resolution (versus 1.1-inch and 126x294 OLED on the Fit 2). Also getting a significant bump are the RAM and ROM allotments: 16MB/256MB (Fit 2: 2MB/32MB), although with that amount of internal storage, it's unlikely users will be able to upload audio files onto the watch.Rather like the majority of watches in this category, the Fit 3 will be running the open-source RTOS (Real Time Operating System). This lightweight OS is fantastic for simplicity and power efficiency, unlike the more app-connected, albeit power-hungry Watch OS and Wear OS. Samsung promises 13 days of battery life for the Fit 3, although we'll need a real-world test to confirm that, especially since the Fit 2 was known to substantially miss its promised 16-day battery life, sometimes by as much as half.We were able to obtain this information from a deleted (but now cached ) Samsung UAE product page. Samsung hasn't officially acknowledged the device outside of its premature blunder, or provided details on price or availability. Stay tuned to these pages as this progresses.