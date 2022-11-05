CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Pokes At Stagnant Apple Innovation, Hints When A Foldable iPhone May Launch

by Nathan OrdSaturday, November 05, 2022, 12:57 PM EDT
samsung pokes fun at apples lack of innovation
It’s funny how we've effectively come full circle, from folding dumb phones to flat smartphones, back around to folding smartphones, which seem to be all the rage now. However, Apple appears to be holding back on this design trend as it has yet to even hint at any folding device. Howerver, that could soon change if Samsung’s estimates are anything to go by.

Earlier in October, Samsung’s mobile division reportedly met with parts suppliers over strategy development. At these meetings, TheElec claims that “considerable time” was spent discussing Samsung’s foldable smartphone strategy, and how that might shape up in the next few years. Specifically, it is thought that the foldable market will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 80% by 2025. However, it is also projected that this market will not be solely dominated by Samsung by that point either.


Samsung believes that by 2024, Apple will have joined the foldable device market through laptops and tablets before introducing a phone. This also aligns with some of the rumors that we have heard previously regarding a foldable iPad. However, due to this delay, the South Korean tech giant also shared that millennial iPhone users in South Korea are switching to Samsung foldable devices three to four times faster than before, so Apple may have some catch-up work to do moving forward. Perhaps this delay is precisely what Samsung is poking fun at in its latest ad campaign, shown above, talking about foldables and how users of an “unnamed smartphone brand” that suspiciously looks like the iPhone must wait for new smartphone features and innovation.

At the end of the day, we may be moving toward a world of foldable smart devices that allow for more screen real estate, without giving up much space and portability. However, several things need to be shored-up before that can ever happen, like glass supply chains, weight and thickness limitations, and other problems that all contribute to the challenges of this major smartphone redesign effort. Regardless, it will be exciting to see how Apple may or may not choose to compete in this market in the future.
Tags:  Samsung, Apple, iPhone, (NASDAQ:AAPL), foldables
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment