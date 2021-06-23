Alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 Renders Highlight Sleek Design Updates

Only six months elapsed between the launch of Samsung's original Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 , the latter of which came out in August 2019. Since then, however, there has not been a new iteration. A new model is coming, though, and some supposedly leaked renders showcase a few design changes that are headed to the Galaxy Watch Active 4.





No, that is not a typo, which raises the question, what happened to the Galaxy Watch Active 3? It's hanging out with Leisure Suit Larry 4: The Missing Floppies, in some alternate timeline where both products actually materialized. However, in this timeline Samsung opted to skip over the Galaxy Watch Active 3, whether due to Covid-19 or some other reason.





Whatever the reasoning, there is still a successor planned. Prominent leaker OnLeaks got their mitts on what look to be official Galaxy Watch Active 4 press renders , suggesting a launch is right around the corner. Assuming the renders are the real deal—OnLeaks has a solid track history with this sort of thing—then we can expect a spiffy new design with a few different color options to boot.









It is an overall sleeker design with an altered watch frame and band fasteners that both look a little bit more modern compared to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. You can see in the renders above that there are no gaps where the band meets the watch face, as it sits flush with the rounded design. This is in contrast to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which had more of a straight edge at the tip of the band, leaving small gaps on both sides.







This really just amounts to an aesthetic change rather than a functional one. However, it does look better to our eyeballs. The buttons have a different shape too, and blend in nicely with the circular watch frame and overall design.





It is said the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will come in two different sizes, those being 44mm and 40mm, both made from aluminum with a flat 2D glass protecting the display. And out of the gate, Samsung will offer up four different color options, including black, silver, green, and gold. The color options look sharp in the renders, though we'll have to wait and see what actual product photos look like, when they emerge.





The Galaxy Watch Active 4 will sport a Tizen Wear OS build that, as the name implies, is based on Google's Wear OS platform. This will be powered by an upgraded system-on-chip (SoC) that is built on a 5-nanometer manufacturing process. Other specifications are not yet known.





Finally, it's said Samsung will announce the Galaxy Watch Active 4 on June 28, 2021 (next Monday). Ahead of the launch, unofficial pricing is said to be under 30,000 Rupees (~$405 in US currency).

