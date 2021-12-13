Samsung Galaxy S22 Flaunts Glossy Design And Camera Upgrade In Leaked Photo





Click to Enlarge (Source: Weibo)



Samsung is more than likely going to unveil its new Galaxy S22 smartphone line-up sometime in early February, 2022. Rumors and leaks are suggesting that the base and Plus model are not going to be seeing many changes to last year's S21 design.





Leaks about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones have been plentiful leading up to its preumed launch early next year. There has been questions revolving around whether the high-end S22 Ultra will remain in the line-up, or if it will be replaced by the beloved Note. There have been speculations on both sides of the debate due to the fact that all indicators point to the next Ultra/Note to have a pen slot built into the phone's body. But today's leak deals with the lower end base Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus.





It appears that a real-life photo has emerged of the Galaxy S22 on a post earlier today. As one viewed the leaked photo, it was hard to determine whether or not what you were looking at was in fact an S22, or a picture of its predecessor the S21. This is because it is nearly identical in design, except for the glossy back panel.





If the leak is real, then we can expect the Galaxy S22 to keep the same vertical triple camera design of the S21 on the left side, with the LED flash to the right side of the camera set-up. While the picture could be fake, all signs are pointing toward it being the design Samsung will be going with.





The FCC has certified the SM-S908U, which is thought to be the Samsung Ultra/Note. Along with the smartphone, an EJ-PS908 "stylus pen" was also certified. This is thought to be a new S Pen that will accompany the flagship S22 Ultra/Note. Recent speculations have been that Samsung is going to drop the Ultra in lieu of the Note. If this is the case, it is probably due to the fact that the Note had a die hard following of fans and Samsung would like to keep them happy.





One of the more appealing aspects that the new Galaxy S22 family will be bringing to market is that all should be sporting the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor. The new processor made a big splash when it was revealed by Snapdragon at its Summit Event in Hawaii earlier this month. If the processor lives up to its billing, it should bring more power to the phone and to the phone's camera system. With the camera on the Galaxy line-up always being one of the main reasons people buy the Samsung brand, this should make for a nice upgrade for those looking to trade-in their older smartphone.





As for pricing, some believe that Samsung will be increasing the prices on their S22 line-up. However, due to leaks pointing to the phones being smaller in size with smaller batteries as well, Samsung may be hard pressed to raise the price by much if any. But with the chip shortage still in full swing it is anyone's guess.





With only a few more months before Samsung is thought to be launching their new Galaxy S22 line-up, we can expect many more leaks and rumors, such as the one from Weibo earlier today. But the wait for what Samsung has in store should not be much longer. Whether or not Samsung decides to drop the Ultra or the Note, the next generation of Galaxy phones should bring more power and potential with Snapdragon's 8 Gen 1 processor. If you have been debating on taking advantage of some of the sales recently on the S21 line-up of phones, you may want to hold off a bit for the release of the S22 family of smartphones.