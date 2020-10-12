Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Looks To Undercut OnePlus Nord On Price





Samsung has taken the wraps off what it is calling “the most affordable 5G smartphone to date.” The Galaxy A42 5G will pack some of the Samsung features consumers know and love alongside the 5G connectivity. It will launch in the United Kingdom, starting at £349 RRP or around $455.

Display 6.6" HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U Display

Processor: SM 7225 Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

MicroSD: Up to 1TB

Rear Camera: 48MP AF (F1.8) + 8MP FF (F2.2) + 5MP FF (F2.4) + 5MP FF (F2.4)

Front Camera: 20MP FF Selfie Camera (F2.2)

Other: On-Screen Fingerprint, C-Type Adaptive Fast Charging, Samsung Pay





Samsung says that the Galaxy A42 5G will launch on November 6th, bringing “premium features and innovation” that should be good enough for the budget-focused phone buyer. If you want to find out more about this device, you can do so on Samsung’s U.K. site closer to launch.

As Samsung puts it, the Galaxy A42 5G strengthens the A-Series lineup. James Kitto, VP of Sales for Samsung U.K. and Ireland, says that, “We’re excited to bring to market our latest 5G smartphone within the A-Series lineup,” and that “it is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver next-generation connectivity to more people.” This budget beast of a phone will come with a quad-camera configuration, Infinity-U Display, and more specs as part of delivering "premium features and innovation."The only available config seems to be the 4GB RAM option, which does fall behind some other similar devices like the OnePlus Nord, but it should be sufficient for most users. The device will be powered by a 5000mAh battery capable of 15W fast charging over USB-C. Finally, the device will come in three colors: prism dot black, white, and gray. These three colors appear to feature a muted plaid fade across the rear of the device, which is at least distinctive.