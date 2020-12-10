Samsung's 110-Inch MicroLED 4K TV Is Gorgeous And Probably Crazy Expensive
At CES 2019, Samsung unveiled a more consumer-friendly “Wall TV," which could have made its way to homes. It still packed the amazing MicroLED technology, came in a smaller form factor and remained modular. However, modularity could cause some issues for buying and setting up a screen such as a TV. Now, Samsung is tackling that issue with the unveiling of a 110” MicroLED prefabricated display for “stunning video, audio, and smart capabilities out of the box.”
Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, reports that “consumers rely on their televisions for more functions than ever.” For leisure, work, or play, you may find yourself in front of a screen for hours on end, and you would want that experience to be the best it can be. The 110” MicroLED display uses self-illuminating “micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and color filters utilized in conventional displays.” These features allow it to show a proclaimed 100% of the DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut which “results in stunning, lifelike colors and accurate brightness from the display’s 4K resolution and 8 million pixels.”
The unit itself has a 99.99% screen-to-body ratio, with the black matrix and bezel removed, making for an immersive experience. Also onboard are some improved Smart TV features, such as MultiView. People can watch up to four sources of content on up to 55” sized split screens. This means you can connect a console, PC, and cable box all at the same time and enjoy content from them all. In theory, the unit’s “dynamic audio experience” should be able to handle these inputs as well. Samsung says it has a “Majestic Sound System that delivers breathtaking 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker,” but it is not often that we see great built-in speakers, so we will have to see how they sound when the MicroLED devices come out.
Samsung reports that the 110” MicroLED display will be available globally during Q1 2021, but we have no idea on pricing yet. This sort of technology is not likely to be cheap, but with the ever-decreasing price of displays and TVs, who knows? If you are a display enthusiast or just like the look of big screens, let us know what you think of this monster in the comments below.