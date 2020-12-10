Samsung's 110-Inch MicroLED 4K TV Is Gorgeous And Probably Crazy Expensive

At CES 2019, Samsung unveiled a more consumer-friendly “Wall TV," which could have made its way to homes. It still packed the amazing MicroLED technology, came in a smaller form factor and remained modular. However, modularity could cause some issues for buying and setting up a screen such as a TV. Now, Samsung is tackling that issue with the unveiling of a 110” MicroLED prefabricated display for “stunning video, audio, and smart capabilities out of the box.”





The unit itself has a 99.99% screen-to-body ratio, with the black matrix and bezel removed, making for an immersive experience. Also onboard are some improved Smart TV features, such as MultiView. People can watch up to four sources of content on up to 55” sized split screens. This means you can connect a console, PC, and cable box all at the same time and enjoy content from them all. In theory, the unit’s “dynamic audio experience” should be able to handle these inputs as well. Samsung says it has a “Majestic Sound System that delivers breathtaking 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker,” but it is not often that we see great built-in speakers, so we will have to see how they sound when the MicroLED devices come out.