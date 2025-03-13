CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks

Ryzen 9 9950X3D & Radeon RX 9070 Discussion, LIVE With AMD's David McAfee!

by Marco ChiappettaThursday, March 13, 2025, 12:15 PM EDT
david mcafee amd livestream hero
The last few weeks have been very eventful for AMD. The company launched the well-received Radeon RX 9070 series of GPUs for PC gamers, based on the brand new RDNA 4 graphics architecture. And just a few days ago, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D hit and proved to be an absolute beast, that’s great for both gaming and content creator workloads.

Needless to say, there’s been lots of AMD related news lately, with plenty of speculation about longer-term availability, pricing, competition, and other things related to these launches.


You Can Watch The Stream Right Here, But The Live Chat Will Happen On Our YouTube Channel

In an effort to get accurate information directly to our readers and viewers, we decided to set up a livestream with AMD’s own David McAfee to get some questions answered from the source.

If you’re available at 2PM EST today (3/13/25), be sure to hit up our YouTube channel (or our Twitter or LinkedIn feeds) to interact with us and David. And while you’re there, don’t forget to like and subscribe to help the channel and get notifications anytime we have a special guest on the stream.
Tags:  AMD, Radeon, 2.5 Geeks, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen, livestrea
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment