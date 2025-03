Ryzen 9 9950X3D & Radeon RX 9070 Discussion, LIVE With AMD's David McAfee!

You Can Watch The Stream Right Here, But The Live Chat Will Happen On Our YouTube Channel You Can Watch The Stream Right Here, But The Live Chat Will Happen On Our YouTube Channel

The last few weeks have been very eventful for AMD. The company launched the well-received Radeon RX 9070 series of GPUs for PC gamers, based on the brand new RDNA 4 graphics architecture. And just a few days ago, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D hit and proved to be an absolute beast, that’s great for both gaming and content creator workloads.Needless to say, there’s been lots of AMD related news lately, with plenty of speculation about longer-term availability, pricing, competition, and other things related to these launches.In an effort to get accurate information directly to our readers and viewers, we decided to set up a livestream with AMD’s own David McAfee to get some questions answered from the source.If you’re available at 2PM EST today (3/13/25), be sure to hit up our YouTube channel (or our Twitter or LinkedIn feeds) to interact with us and David. And while you’re there, don’t forget to like and subscribe to help the channel and get notifications anytime we have a special guest on the stream.