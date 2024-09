AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D Claims Victory Over Ryzen 7 7900X3D And Zen 5 9700X In Early Gaming Tests

Source:









Taking things as we see them, the 7600X3D is surely going to be a solid gaming CPU. We can only wait for a few more reviews to further drive this point home, but for now, things are looking good. If AMD decides to lower the pricing a bit and make it more readily available in different regions, this could essentially be the new go-to chip for gamers who are budget conscious. We are now also seeing that the 7600X3D is not going to be just a US exclusive and can now be picked up in Germany from MindFactory . This could give users outside of these regions a small bit of hope that they may be able to get their hands on the CPU, once there is a bit more stock in the channel. Source: pcgameshardware.de

AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X3D is finally starting to appear in the wild, and we are already starting to see some benchmarks. First reports are looking quite promising as far as gaming is concerned, thanks to its onboard 3D V-Cache . Unfortunately productivity performance isn't amazing due to the Zen 4-based 7600X3D only having 6 cores.Initial benchmarks are showing the Ryzen 5 7600X3D beating out the Ryzen 7 9700X and even sometimes beats the Ryzen 9 7900X3D when it comes to gaming. Yes, even though Ryzen 7 9700X is on AMD's new Zen 5 architecture, the 3D V-Cache is proving that it is still one of the best gaming upgrades a CPU can receive.According to recent results , the 7600X3D seems like a good gaming CPU on first look. However, at the same time, it also gets beat out by some of the cheaper Intel Core I5 chips, making it a bit of an oddball. We are currently still basing this on Ryzen 5 7600X3D launch pricing, which if we know AMD, will soon drop quite a bit.