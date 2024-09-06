AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D Claims Victory Over Ryzen 7 7900X3D And Zen 5 9700X In Early Gaming Tests
Initial benchmarks are showing the Ryzen 5 7600X3D beating out the Ryzen 7 9700X and even sometimes beats the Ryzen 9 7900X3D when it comes to gaming. Yes, even though Ryzen 7 9700X is on AMD's new Zen 5 architecture, the 3D V-Cache is proving that it is still one of the best gaming upgrades a CPU can receive.
According to recent results, the 7600X3D seems like a good gaming CPU on first look. However, at the same time, it also gets beat out by some of the cheaper Intel Core I5 chips, making it a bit of an oddball. We are currently still basing this on Ryzen 5 7600X3D launch pricing, which if we know AMD, will soon drop quite a bit.
Source: pcgameshardware.de
Taking things as we see them, the 7600X3D is surely going to be a solid gaming CPU. We can only wait for a few more reviews to further drive this point home, but for now, things are looking good. If AMD decides to lower the pricing a bit and make it more readily available in different regions, this could essentially be the new go-to chip for gamers who are budget conscious.