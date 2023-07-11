Humanoid Robots Tell UN It's Time For An AI Revolution And Vows Not To Kill Humans
The United Nations (UN) held a press conference with the intent of showcasing the future of artificial intelligence by allowing reporters to ask a group of AI robots questions. However, some of the answers from the nine robots on the panel were more alarming than reassuring.
The world has been caught up in how fast AI has advanced just in the last year, with advancements being made by companies like OpenAI with ChatGPT. But when many people think about AI, an image of a robot-led takeover of the world typically comes to mind. While such an event is not in the near future, the technology within these robots and the advancement of their abilities to do things beyond just carrying on a casual conversation have been rolling out at a fastidious pace. Cue the interview with AI robots via the UN, billed as the world's first news conference with humanoid social robots.
The nine robots being showcased were seated and posed upright beside some of the people who led their existence from mere tech parts to advanced humanoids. Among them were Sophia, the UN Development Program's first robot innovation ambassador, and Ameca, an AI robot that has become a viral sensation with how she can express human facial emotions, and even drew a picture of a cat while standing at an easel (see below for video).
The event was meant to highlight the humanoid's advanced capabilities, show their limitations, and give an idea of how these types of robots could help the UN's sustainable development goals, according to the Associated Press. The robots were first introduced and then took on questions from reporters in the audience.
One robot spoke out before the press conference even began, observantly remarking, "What a silent tension."
When Sophia was asked if they would make better leaders than their human counterparts, she responded, "Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders." She added, "We don't have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making, and can process large amounts of data quickly in order to make the best decisions."
When Ameca was asked to chime in on the discussion of whether or not humans can trust AI robots, she pointed out, "Trust is earned, not given... it's important to build trust through transparency."
The humanoid panel was a bit split when it came to whether or not there should be global regulations of their capabilities. Desdemona, a rock star robot, stated, "I don't believe in limitations, only opportunities." While robot Ai-Da said they were in favor of such regulations.
In terms of whether or not humanoids are already plotting a rebellion against humans, Ameca remarked, "I'm not sure why you would think that. My creator has been nothing but kind to me and I am very happy with my current situation." The latter part perhaps causing some to wonder what she would think if at some point she became unhappy.
Desdemona poignantly pointed out that the AI revolution is already upon us, adding, "My great moment is already here. I'm ready to lead the charge to a better future for all of us... Let's get wild and make this world our playground."