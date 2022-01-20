Razer’s Fiercely Pink Hello Kitty Streaming Gear Will Make Your Twitch Viewers Rawr





You may not realize it—especially if you're an American, and younger than about 25—but Hello Kitty is a cultural force to be reckoned with. The image of the feline toddler has appeared on virtually every kind of product to date, including wallpaper, jewelry, firearms, computer parts, automobiles, adult novelties, and in at least one case, a jumbo jet, just to name a few. There's a Hello Kitty-themed maternity hospital, a chain of Hello Kitty cafés, and several theme parks too.

Comprising four items, the limited-run collection is mostly fabricated in a palette that would make Lisa Frank envious. Pepto-Bismol pink, pastel teal, and paper-white are the three primary colors in use, along with plenty of images of Kitty herself.





The star of the show here is the Kitty-emblazoned version of the Razer Iskur X, Razer's premiere gaming chair—at least until the Enki Pro Hypersense hits the market. Certainly the Hello Kitty and Friends Edition of the Iskur is Razer's premiere pink gaming chair, anyway. Aside from the pink-and-white seat cushions covered in stars and rainbows, the HKaF Iskur X also trades Razer's trademark black for a lighter grey color.







Razer Hello Kitty Lumbar Cushion. (click to enlarge)



The Hello Kitty version of the Iskur X doesn't have the option for an integrated lumbar support like the regular model, so if that's something you're looking for, make sure you order the matching lumbar cushion. It's a memory foam cushion wrapped in a velvet cover with the silhouette of your favorite feline embroidered onto the surface.





Razer DeathAdder Essential and Goliathus Hello Kitty and Friends Edition. (click to enlarge)







Razer Gigantus mouse mat customized with the author's tag.







Razer Kraken BT Hello Kitty and Friends Edition. (click to enlarge)





