CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, April 30, 2020, 09:37 AM EDT

Raspberry Pi Launches 12MP Interchangeable Lens Camera For Just $50

Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera
There are a million and one potential projects for the Raspberry Pi (like retro gaming), the affordable little PC that fits in the palm of your hand. One of them is to make your own digital camera. If that is the goal, you may want to look into the new 'Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera' accessory, which works with every Raspberry Pi dating back to the original Raspberry Pi 1 Model B.

The tiny add-on consists of a 12.3-megapixel Sony IMX477 camera sensor. It has a 1.55μm × 1.55μm pixel size (double the pixel area of the IMX219), a back illuminate sensor architecture, and an integrated back-focus adjustment ring and tripod mount. It runs $50 at the usual Raspberry Pi retailers, such as Cana Kit and PiShop.us.


In addition to the camera sensor, you need an actual lens as well. The Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera boasts support for off-the-shelf C-mount and CS-mount lenses, which will work out of the box. In addition, there is a wealth of third-party adapters available for various lens sensors to use them with a CS-mount, so virtually any lens that meets the back-focus requirement should work (with an adapter), the company points out in its FAQ.

"We expect that over time people will use quite a wide variety of lenses, but for starters our Approved Resellers will be offering a couple of options: a 6mm CS‑mount lens at $25, and a very shiny 16mm C-mount lens priced at $50," The Raspberry Pi Foundation says.

Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera

Those prices make it a costlier proposition than the Camera Module V2, which sells for $29.95 on Cana Kit. The Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera is not meant to replace the Camera Module V2, which is still available (both the regular and infrared versions), and instead "provides a different trade off between price, performance, and size."

One of main advantages of the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera is a shift away from a fixed-focus module, as found on smartphone cameras. Fixed-focus modules can struggle with low light performance (though some more recent smartphones have made great strides in this area), and there is no option to replace the lens assembly with a higher quality one. These are things the new camera is meant to address.


Tags:  photography, Raspberry Pi, raspberry pi high quality camera
Via:  Raspberry Pi Foundation
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms