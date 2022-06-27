CATEGORIES
home News

This Tasty Raspberry Pi Gaming Console Mod Baked In Walnut Looks Amazing

by Lane BabuderMonday, June 27, 2022, 12:12 PM EDT
raspberry pi hero
Do you ever think that your game consoles are too big, bulky, and made of too much metal? Well, thanks to the Raspberry Pi subreddit we can see what it's like to have a small and wooden game console.

This little project takes a Raspberry Pi Model 4B and puts it into a beautiful little walnut case. Of course, the top comments on this right now are, as we all know, the most important. The creator used plantains instead of bananas for scale—what a monster!

raspberry pi plantains
Raspberry Pi Walnut Case with Plantains for Scale

Seriously, though, this little case mod is gorgeous and worked out great. While the woodwork is custom, you can use the same or similar hardware to build your own. The components for the build are pretty common, we have a list below if you wanted to spend the time to build your own Raspberry Pi Portable. Some exact component information was not shared, so assumptions had to be made. Still, the components list should cover most bases here.
raspbery pi wood closed
Raspberry Pi Walnut Case Closed

So, using these above, you could do things like 3D print your cool case and make your version a portable game console. Once you install an OS like RetroPie you then will have a controller interface that will easily let you load up your classic games and legally owned ROM backups. There are tons of great mods and projects you can check out on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, or you can check out this awesome little project right on its thread.
Tags:  custom, Raspberry Pi, case-mod
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment