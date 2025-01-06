Qualcomm Drives Automotive AI Forward With Enhanced Snapdragon Platforms
At CES 2025 in Las Vegas today, Qualcomm announced big shakeups in its AI offerings within automotive and industrial applications, among others. Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm's President and CEO, said that "as a leader in AI at the edge, Qualcomm, along with our broad ecosystem partners, is bringing AI-first experiences to consumers and enterprises across a multitude of devices." Amon adds that "AI is creating a generational shift in technology. In 2025, we will continue to see AI processing move to the edge, enabling and enhancing AI-first experiences."
One collaboration we're excited to see is with Royal Enfield and its new EV Flying Flea motorcycle lineup. With Qualcomm's Snapdragon QWM2290 SoC powering the VCU, the bikes will have 4G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity, providing riders will advanced navigation, real-time diagnostics, customized ride settings, and AI voice assistance via a dedicated VA button.
Small to medium-sized organizations that previously had to rent third-party generative AI inference solutions can now consider something like Qualcomm's AI On-Prem Appliance Solution. It's designed to run generative AI inference and computer vision on dedicated on-premises hardware, and Qualcomm's AI Inference Suite, which allows these organizations to deploy "custom and off-the-shelf AI applications on their premises, including generative workloads."
So far, Qualcomm AI On-Prem Appliance and Inference Suite has garnered support from industry giants like Aetina, Honeywell, and IBM.