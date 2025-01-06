CATEGORIES
Qualcomm Drives Automotive AI Forward With Enhanced Snapdragon Platforms

by Aaron LeongMonday, January 06, 2025, 11:32 AM EDT
Qualcomm announced today a slew of AI innovations that seek to transform user experiences across multiple categories, with automotive and enterprise/industrial applications among them. In the automotive sector, the chipset maker believes that with the advancements in Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Snapdragon Elite-based platforms plus deep collaborations with major brands, AI-powered vehicles can bring holistic improvements in vehicular comfort, safety, and control. With Qualcomm AI On-Premises Appliance Solution, the company intends on bringing AI inference and computer vision to small and medium organizations, helping reduce operational costs compared to other solutions.

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas today, Qualcomm announced big shakeups in its AI offerings within automotive and industrial applications, among others. Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm's President and CEO, said that "as a leader in AI at the edge, Qualcomm, along with our broad ecosystem partners, is bringing AI-first experiences to consumers and enterprises across a multitude of devices." Amon adds that "AI is creating a generational shift in technology. In 2025, we will continue to see AI processing move to the edge, enabling and enhancing AI-first experiences."

Leapmotor B10

On the automotive front, Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis (found on many products from General Motors, Rivian, Volvo, and Ford, to name a few) is solidifying its foothold with 1:1 collaborations with global automakers and Tier-1 suppliers. By working with Alpine, Amazon, Leapmotor, Mobis, Royal Enfield, and Sony Honda Mobility, the idea is to have more integrated passenger safety, autonomous driving, and comfort suites, converging AI- and cloud-based services with multimodal contextual awareness.

One collaboration we're excited to see is with Royal Enfield and its new EV Flying Flea motorcycle lineup. With Qualcomm's Snapdragon QWM2290 SoC powering the VCU, the bikes will have 4G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity, providing riders will advanced navigation, real-time diagnostics, customized ride settings, and AI voice assistance via a dedicated VA button.

Small to medium-sized organizations that previously had to rent third-party generative AI inference solutions can now consider something like Qualcomm's AI On-Prem Appliance Solution. It's designed to run generative AI inference and computer vision on dedicated on-premises hardware, and Qualcomm's AI Inference Suite, which allows these organizations to deploy "custom and off-the-shelf AI applications on their premises, including generative workloads." 

So far, Qualcomm AI On-Prem Appliance and Inference Suite has garnered support from industry giants like Aetina, Honeywell, and IBM.
