CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, February 25, 2021, 01:47 PM EDT

$680M Lawsuit Alleges Qualcomm Unfairly Drove Up Apple And Samsung Phone Prices

Qualcomm Sign
A consumer rights group in the United Kingdom is suing Qualcomm, a major chipmaker in the United States, for allegedly abusing its position to overcharge for chip and patent licensing. According to the lawsuit, Qualcomm's actions led to consumers paying too much for smartphones produced by Apple and Samsung, and is seeking £482.5 million (around $680 million in US currency) in damages.

"We believe Qualcomm’s practices are anticompetitive and have so far taken around £480 million from UK consumers’ pockets—this needs to stop. We are sending a clear warning that if companies like Qualcomm indulge in manipulative practices which harm consumers, Which? is prepared to take action," said Anabel Hoult, CEO of Which?, a consumer advocacy group in the UK.

Qualcomm's chipsets and technologies are widely used in the smartphone industry, from its cellular modems found in iPhone devices, to its Snapdragon processors that power scores of Android phones, including many of Samsung's Galaxy devices (Samsung uses Snapdragon processors in phones sold in the US and its own Eyxnos silicon in certain other territories).

According to Which?, Qualcomm abused its dominant position in the market to charge "inflated fees for technology licenses" used by Apple and Samsung, which ultimately were "passed on to consumers in the form of higher smartphone prices." The consumer advocacy group reckons around 29 million British consumers might be eligible for compensation "after being overcharged" for Apple and Samsung handsets.

“If Qualcomm has abused its market power it must be held to account. Without Which? bringing this claim on behalf of millions of affected UK consumers, it would simply not be realistic for people to seek damages from the company on an individual basis—that’s why it’s so important that consumers can come together and claim the redress they are entitled to," Hoult added.

The advocacy group is publicly urging Qualcomm to settle the matter out of court, by agreeing to compensate smartphones owners affected by the company's alleged actions.

That is not likely to happen. A spokesperson for Qualcomm told CNBC there is "no basis for this lawsuit," adding the plaintiffs are well aware "their claims were effectively put to rest last summer by a unanimous panel of judges at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in the United States."

Thumbnail/Top Image Source: Kārlis Dambrāns (via Flickr)
Tags:  Samsung, Apple, Qualcomm, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (NASDAQ:QCOM), (krx:005930)

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms