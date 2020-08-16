Quake’s 1998 Arcade Tournament Edition Port Finally Rocket Jumps Onto PCs
Unreal Tournament was released and remastered, a long-forgotten 3Dfx graphics card has finally seen the light of day, and a little-known arcade port of Quake has finally been made available for emulation.
Previously, quakeat was unplayable on home computers due to a missing physical copy protection dongle that would normally be plugged into the arcade machine. Attempting to run glquake.exe would result in a Security key not found error. This modified executable removes the dongle protection, so the port can be played on home computers.
If you go and take a gander at their GitHub page, you can follow the instructions and get to play Quake AT yourself at home. The instructions seem simple, and there are more than likely good YouTube tutorials out there so you can get into MAME. If you want to go on an arcade nostalgia trip with Quake, this is the way to do it.