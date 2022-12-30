You Can Preorder The Same LN2 Pot That Chilled Raptor Lake To A 9GHz World Record





A production version of the liquid nitrogen (LN2) cooling pot which was instrumental in the recent headline-making 9GHz Intel Raptor Lake overclocking achievements is now up for pre-order. An ElmorLabs Volcano LN2 Container can be yours for $250, with shipping expected to start from January 5, 2023.





It seems pricey, but this niche contraption appears to be well-made, using quality materials chosen for their thermal properties, and crafted to exacting standards. ElmorLabs says that the Volcano LN2 Container “allows for maximum cooling efficiency and stability, ensuring reliable and consistent performance every time.” However, the product page blurb appears to be optimistic in claiming that the product will find appeal beyond pro overclockers, and will attract enthusiasts “looking to maximize your hardware’s potential.”















Key specifications and components of the ElmorLabs Volcano LN2 Container, designed by ShaggySVK, are as follows:





Aluminum tube container

Copper cores inside

Mounting bracket (POM)

Mounting backplate (Alu)

4x Threaded rods M4 170mm

4x Thumb screws M4

4x Springs 1x7x25 mm

8x Washers M4

1x Isolation tube 76×15 mm

2x Isolation sheet 100x100x10 mm

1x Sandpaper 600 grit 280×230 mm

1x Sandpaper 1000 grit 280×230 mm

Buyers also get some detailed instructions for mounting the LN2 pot and a 3D model file for printing extra brackets. The mounting plate even includes markings for mounting to all current (and some pretty old) mainstream CPU sockets, which will be handy for those that lose or refuse to read printed instructions.







Pondering over the design, it is most interesting to see the stepped and notched inner copper mass structure. One wonders how many iterations ElmorLabs (or ShaggySVK) went through to find this design was optimal for cooling performance. Sometimes iterative design ends up mirroring something in nature, and all these copper inner cores certainly remind us of pine cones.











