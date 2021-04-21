CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, April 21, 2021, 03:13 PM EDT

PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate Nabs GPU Overclock World Record

radeon rx 6900xt pc news
When it comes to current-generation graphics cards, obtaining something like a Radeon RX 6800 or Radeon RX 6800 XT at MSRP is a fanciful dream. Laying hands on the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT is an even more daunting proposition, with sealed retail units selling at nearly twice their $999 MSRP on marketplaces like eBay.

One lucky person who has laid hands on the Radeon RX 6900 XT is famed overclocker der8auer. der8auer secured a Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate from PowerColor and immediately went to work to see how far he could push it. We first need to preface this by saying that the Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate is already a beast, with 5120 stream processors, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, a game clock of 2305/2375MHz (OC/Unleash), and a boost clock of 2480/2525MHz.

radeon rx 6900xt pc 2
PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate in its stock form.

Older versions of the Radeon RX 6900 XT use the Navi 21 XTX GPU featuring a hard GPU clock limit of 3GHz. That is no longer the case with the Navi 21 XTXH found inside the Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate. With its standard water block attached, he was able to achieve an impressive overclock of 2820MHz.

radeon rx 6900xt pc 3

But he wasn’t going to stop there, of course. He removed the water block and hooked the graphics card to an LN2 chiller to bring the operating temperature down to a low -87 degrees Celsius. This LN2 setup allowed der8auer to achieve a world record overlock of 3.225GHz.

This is an overclock that we mere mortals wouldn’t dare attempt to recreate – especially with expensive and highly sought-after graphics cards like the Radeon RX 6900 XT – as most would be content with the performance afforded by the stock water block. However, we must commend folks that are willing to push the boundaries with exotic cooling like LN2 to see just how much modern PC hardware can take.

Tags:  AMD, Powercolor, LN2, (nasdaq:amd), big navi, radeon rx 6900 xt

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment