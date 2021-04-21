PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate Nabs GPU Overclock World Record





When it comes to current-generation graphics cards, obtaining something like a Radeon RX 6800 or Radeon RX 6800 XT at MSRP is a fanciful dream. Laying hands on the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT is an even more daunting proposition, with sealed retail units selling at nearly twice their $999 MSRP on marketplaces like eBay.

One lucky person who has laid hands on the Radeon RX 6900 XT is famed overclocker der8auer. der8auer secured a Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate from PowerColor and immediately went to work to see how far he could push it. We first need to preface this by saying that the Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate is already a beast, with 5120 stream processors, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, a game clock of 2305/2375MHz (OC/Unleash), and a boost clock of 2480/2525MHz.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate in its stock form.

Older versions of the Radeon RX 6900 XT use the Navi 21 XTX GPU featuring a hard GPU clock limit of 3GHz. That is no longer the case with the Navi 21 XTXH found inside the Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil Ultimate. With its standard water block attached, he was able to achieve an impressive overclock of 2820MHz.





But he wasn’t going to stop there, of course. He removed the water block and hooked the graphics card to an LN2 chiller to bring the operating temperature down to a low -87 degrees Celsius. This LN2 setup allowed der8auer to achieve a world record overlock of 3.225GHz.

This is an overclock that we mere mortals wouldn’t dare attempt to recreate – especially with expensive and highly sought-after graphics cards like the Radeon RX 6900 XT – as most would be content with the performance afforded by the stock water block. However, we must commend folks that are willing to push the boundaries with exotic cooling like LN2 to see just how much modern PC hardware can take.