CATEGORIES
home News
by Lane BabuderTuesday, February 01, 2022, 01:54 PM EDT

This Popular WordPress Plugin Exposed 600K Sites To Remote Hacks, Patch ASAP

hacker news 2
Researchers say you should upgrade a popular WordPress plugin sooner than later, or else you could end up losing access to your website, and potentially your web server!

If you exist on the internet, you likely know of or have seen at least one WordPress site. The content-management software is likely the most popular of its kind on the planet, running 37% of all websites in 2021 according to Envisage Digital. Unfortunately for more than 600,000 users of a popular plugin, there is a vulnerability that could allow a hacker to take remote control of their websites!

wp plugin news
At more than one million active installations it was discovered that Essential Addons for Elementor  (versions 5.0.4 and below), which has a slew of useful template modifications and improvements, has a severe vulnerability. Originally discovered by researcher Wai Yan Myo, the vulnerability allows any user, regardless of authentication or authorization status, to perform a local file inclusion attack. This attack could enable the attacker to overwrite files on the file system of the web server. So for example on a Linux server, they could theoretically overwrite the ‘/etc/passwd’ file, which manages local logins and passwords at the system level.

The nasty little vulnerability is perpetrated through a combination of ajax and PHP’s ‘include’ functions that actually accept user input either through a URL or POST payload. These are methods in which websites may communicate with themselves or each other. There was, unfortunately, no proper sanitation of this input when combined with the plugin in question. As such the plugin would accept the input, allowing it to run on the server, and ultimately, if the right code was included to do so, grant access to anything on the server.
hacker news
The security tool website patchstack has significantly more detail on how the attack works here. The developers of Essential Addons for Elementor have issued a patch (version 5.0.5) and it is available for download either via the WordPress plugin manager interface, or via this download page.
Tags:  security, WordPress
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment