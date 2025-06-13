PNY's New Duo Link V3 USB Drive Hits A Blistering 1GB/s For Fast Portable Storage





PNY is expanding its portable storage lineup with its new Duo Link V3, a blazing-fast flash drive that you can plug into both USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports. All you have to do is swivel the connector port to select whichever USB connector type you need, making this a versatile portable storage solution. It's also incredibly fast, depending on where you're plugging it into.





Engineered to the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard, PNY says its Duo Link V3 can toss files around at up to 1,000MB/s (1GB/s) for sequential reads and up to 800MB/s for sequential writes. Compared to your crusty old USB 2.0 flash drive (if that's what you're still using), you're looking at a massive 265x performance uplift. The top speed is comparable to Seagate's Genshin Impact SSD that we recently reviewed





The caveat is that in order to come anywhere close to those maximum speeds, you need a system that supports USB 3.2 Gen 2. That said, many modern systems do, including both desktop and laptop configurations. Additionally, USB 3.2 Gen 2 is found on both USB Type-A and Type-C interfaces.





"Whether high-quality photos/videos, music files, or larger business assets, the Duo LInk V3 makes multimedia easily accessible and portable. Crafted from premium components and featuring a durable, sleek metal design with a convenient key loop, this drive offers exceptional durability and portability, ensuring that important data remains secure," PNY says











