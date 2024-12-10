PNY's New And Fast CS2150 PCIe 5 SSD Is More Affordable Than You Think





PNY is looking to shatter the notion that buying a cutting-edge solid state drive (SSD) that leverages the PCI Express 5.0 bus has to be an expensive proposition. Proving otherwise is the company's new CS2150 series that starts at $99.99 for 1TB of storage, making it the least expensive 1TB PCIe 5.0 SSD on the market. Or at least that's true of our own search on the world wide interweb.







We went out hunting for PCIe 5.0 models and comparatively speaking, there aren't that many options. There are far more PCIe 4.0 and earlier models to choose from, which makes sense given that PCIe 5.0 is a newer standard with less platform support. However, there are several models in the wild, just none that are priced quite as aggressively as the CS2150.





At this point, you're probably thinking, 'Yeah, but actual speed renders this a PCIe 5.0 SSD in name only, right?'. To answer your question, no, that's not quite the case. PNY's newest SSD isn't taking full advantage of the bandwidth afforded to it, but it's still surpassing what even the fastest PCIe 4.0 models are rated to hit, like Samsung's 990 Pro













In terms of sequential speeds, the 1TB model is rated to achieve up to 10,200MB/s (10.2GB/s) for sequential reads and 8,300MB/s (8.3GB/s) for sequential writes. The 2TB model is a little bit faster, with PNY claiming sequential read and write speeds of up to 10,300MB/s (10.3GB/s) and 8,600MB/s (8.6GB/s), respectively.





Not accounting for overhead or anything else, the theoretical maximum speed that a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is capable of hitting is 7.88GB/s (via four lanes), while Gen 5.0 models can theoretically ramp up to 15.75GB/s. So yes, PNY is leaving a lot of performance on the table, but it's offering up to 30% faster speeds than the theoretical maximum for last-gen models.





Good stuff, given the price. That said, none of the materials we received reveal nerdier details, such as what controller ( Phison E31T , perhaps?) and type of NAND flash memory chips are employed on the CS2150. We've reached out PNY and will update this article when/if we get clarification.



