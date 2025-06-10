PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Hits All-Time Low And More PS5 Deals





First-party game controllers are not exactly cheap these days, and that's true for pretty much all platforms, including Sony's PlayStation 5. Fortunately, they also tend to go on sale from time to time. It doesn't happen as much for the more premium models, but now happens to be a somewhat rare exception, at least as it pertains to Sony's PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controller.





PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controller for $169.99 at Amazon (15% off). That amounts to a $30 savings over MSRP, and sure, it's still a pricey accessory but it's also the lowest it's ever been, and by a good amount—the previous low price was a small discount to $190.95 in mid-February. For a limited time, you can score Sony's high-endfor. That amounts to a $30 savings over MSRP, and sure, it's still a pricey accessory but it's also the lowest it's ever been, and by a good amount—the previous low price was a small discount to $190.95 in mid-February.









black model for the same discounted price. Amazon has this marked as a 'limited time deal' while Sony's own store page indicates that the new low price is valid until June 12, 2025, which is this upcoming Thursday. So, if you're interested in this deal, then time is of the essence. We linked the white colorway above, but you can score the sleek





Regardless of color option, what's at play here is a premium controller with changeable stick modules and stick caps, back buttons that can be mapped to any other button input, adjustable trigger lengths, adjustable stick sensitivity and vibration intensity, and other customizable amenities that separate the DualSense Edge from the regular DualSense controller.





Don't want to spend that kind of loot? As good timing would have it, the regular DualSense controller is on sale as well, and in a whole bunch of color options...







