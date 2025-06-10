CATEGORIES
PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Hits All-Time Low And More PS5 Deals

by Paul LillyTuesday, June 10, 2025, 10:41 AM EDT
Sony PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controller (closeup of the top) on a blue gradient background.
First-party game controllers are not exactly cheap these days, and that's true for pretty much all platforms, including Sony's PlayStation 5. Fortunately, they also tend to go on sale from time to time. It doesn't happen as much for the more premium models, but now happens to be a somewhat rare exception, at least as it pertains to Sony's PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controller.

For a limited time, you can score Sony's high-end PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controller for $169.99 at Amazon (15% off). That amounts to a $30 savings over MSRP, and sure, it's still a pricey accessory but it's also the lowest it's ever been, and by a good amount—the previous low price was a small discount to $190.95 in mid-February.

Sony PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controller (black) next to its carrying case on a gray gradient background.

Amazon has this marked as a 'limited time deal' while Sony's own store page indicates that the new low price is valid until June 12, 2025, which is this upcoming Thursday. So, if you're interested in this deal, then time is of the essence. We linked the white colorway above, but you can score the sleek black model for the same discounted price.

Regardless of color option, what's at play here is a premium controller with changeable stick modules and stick caps, back buttons that can be mapped to any other button input, adjustable trigger lengths, adjustable stick sensitivity and vibration intensity, and other customizable amenities that separate the DualSense Edge from the regular DualSense controller.

Don't want to spend that kind of loot? As good timing would have it, the regular DualSense controller is on sale as well, and in a whole bunch of color options...

Closeup of Sony's PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controller in Volcanic Red, on a gray gradient background.
Closeup of the upper-half of Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro console on a black background.
It's not just controllers that are on sale. You can also grab the PlayStation 5 Pro for $649.99 at Amazon (7% off) and the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for $349 at Amazon (13% off).
Tags:  Sony, controllers, ps5, playstation 5, (nyse:sony), dualsense edge
