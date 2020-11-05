PlayStation 5 Won't Be In Stores Next Week, So Don't Plan On Camping Out Says Sony





For enthusiasts that have been looking to purchase next-generation hardware over the past few months, it has been a rough time. Not only have all of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards been stricken with immediate sellouts, but the same has been true of Xbox Series X /S preorders (launches November 10) and PlayStation 5 preorders (launches November 12).

When it comes to the next-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles, many weren't able to get in a reservation due to the circus-like preorder period or because bots were hoarding everything for resellers looking to make an extra buck. Some of these gamers that missed out were hoping that they might be able to score a console in-person on launch day, but that sadly won't be the case for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.





Sony confirmed this bit of bad news in a blog post this morning, and explained that it is focusing solely on online sales for the PlayStation 5 launch. So those who missed out on the initial preorders will likely be waiting for weeks or even months to get their hands on the consoles:

No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12th or November 19th, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.

The one caveat here is that if you have already secured an online order for in-store pickup, your order should still be sitting there waiting for you on launch day. However, you'll want to check with the retailer to see what their pickup policies are (Best Buy, for example, offers curbside pickup for its online orders).

