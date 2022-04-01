Play Pixel Pat Gelsinger, A Glorious 8-Bit Scroller That Celebrates The Geek Intel CEO’s First Year





Intel designs and manufacturers a whole host of semiconductors, including x86 and FPGA silicon , discrete GPUs, Wi-Fi products, and so forth. But did you know Intel is also a game developer and publisher? Technically it is, and it's latest entry in the burgeoning games industry is Pixel Pat, a delightful 8-bit retro romp through through a chip manufacturing plant.





Okay, so isn't exactly a AAA title or something that will push the limits of your Arc Alchemist GPU . It is technically a game, though, played in your browser with extremely basic controls. Just click or tap to make Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger jump as he side scrolls his way through the chip plant, and double-click to make him jump higher.





It's actually sort of an edutainment title. As you bounce around trying to avoid bugs, dust, and pitfalls, you'll collect wafers and "learn about milestones and innovations" Gelsinger and Intel developed over the years. The wafers give you points to chase a high score, and you can also nab hearts for extra lives and a bunny suit for temporary invincibility. You know, just like being in a real chip fab!









For what purpose does this exist? Hey, why not! Also, it's in celebration of Gelsinger's first year as CEO during his second stint at the chip maker.







"There’s no stopping #PixelPat (especially when he’s in a bunny suit). Our new #8bit game is a thrilling sprint through a chip manufacturing plant—and also a trip down memory lane to celebrate @PGelsinger ’s first year as @Intel ’s CEO," Intel explains on Twitter.





It's a fun little time waster, and an informative one too, provided you jump into the spattering of light bulbs that pause to display a milestone. Such as, "March 2021: Pat resets Intel's strategy with IDM 2.0" and "1981: Pat joins the i386 processor design team."





Head over to the Pixel Pat site to try it out for yourself. Or...

Play Processor Pioneers, Too!





If a side scroller is not your jam, Intel a few months ago also published a browser game called Processor Pioneers. This one is more in the style of Oregon Trail, and like Pixel Pat is a fun and potentially educational way to waste some time.





"In this game, you'll travel back in time to when Intel was just opening a chip manufacturing plant (or 'Fab', as they call t hem) in Aloha, Oregon. And we'll need your help!," the game's description reads.





It starts with selecting one of three playable character: Physicist (begin with an extra wheel and the ability to make repairs), Chemical Engineer (get extra points at the end of the game), and Venture Capitalist (start with extra points).





The points are key because have to balance spending them on supplies and ensuring you finish the game with at least 86 points (because x86, get it?). You start with 150 points and spend them at Gordon Moore's Supply Store on Wafer Wheels (keeps your van rolling), Bunny Suits (keeps dust away, because dust is bad), and Snacks (keeps your tummy full).



