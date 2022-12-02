Pixel Owners Can Now Share Digital Car Keys In Google Wallet With Their iPhone Friends
Google Pixel owners can now share a digital key with friends on other Pixel phones and iPhones. The sharing feature is slated to arrive on other select Android 12 smartphones at a later date.
Having a digital car key can come in really handy during the frigid winter months. Instead of having to bundle up and go outside to start your vehicle, you simply open up your Google Pixel phone and use the digital car key app. The digital car key feature is currently available on Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Samsung's Galaxy 21+, Galaxy Ultra, and other select Android devices that are running Android 12+, according to Google's help page. Now, however, the feature is being made more widely available through a sharing capability between Pixel phones and iPhones.
Not every household includes members with the same type of smartphone. Mom may take to an iPhone, while dad clings to his Android device, or vice-versa. This can make sharing things between smart devices difficult. Google recognizes this and has made it possible to share a digital car key between Android and iPhone. So, now dad can help mom out in the morning by starting her car with his Pixel phone, and mom can return the favor for dad when he is running late. Don't worry, you can change permissions at any time for those who can crank up your car with their phone (perhaps without you knowing it).
Google also announced an update to its Styles to collage editor. With the holidays upon us, you can now find unique designs from two new artists, Australian husband-and-wife visual duo DABSMYLA and renowned watercolor artist Yao Cheng Design. Create some fun collages to send to family and friends to celebrate the holiday season.
If you have a compatible Pixel phone and are curious about how to set up a digital car key, you can visit the Google help page for more information.