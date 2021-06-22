CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, June 22, 2021, 12:12 PM EDT

Philips And ASUS Unveil 'Designed For Xbox' Gaming Displays With 4K HDR 144Hz Support

philips momentum 55
The Xbox Series X is the most powerful current-generation console on the market (thanks to custom AMD Zen 2/RDNA 2 hardware), and it supports several advanced graphics technologies to boost the gaming experience across the board. Now, the Philips Momentum display is leveraging all this tech in what is described as the world's first "Designed for Xbox" monitor.

For starters, the Momentum (559M1RYV) is a 55-inch display with a 4K resolution. In addition to its DisplayHDR 1000 certification, the display features a minimum 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz maximum on PCs) along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. If that wasn't enough, Philips has also incorporated a dedicated Xbox Game Mode that is "specially tuned picture quality for the Xbox."

philips momentum 55 2

Finally, the Momentum includes an integrated Bowers & Wilkins soundbar directly beneath the display.

"At Xbox, we're always looking to give our fans choice in how, what and where they play their favorite games," said Matt Kesselring, Director of Xbox Hardware Partnerships. "Today, we're excited to announce our partnership with Philips monitors to deliver the first Designed for Xbox monitors, giving fans a unique display with technology and features that provide the ultimate console gaming experience for Xbox Series S/X."

ASUS XG43UQ
ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ Xbox Edition

Not to be left out, ASUS has an offering of its own with the ROG Strix XG43UQ Xbox Edition. The XG43UQ is a 43-inch gaming monitor with a 4K resolution and support for up to 120Hz refresh rates on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles. Like the Philips Momentum, hooking the XG43UQ up to a PC will boost that maximum refresh rate to 144Hz.

Other specs include HDMI 2.1/FreeSync Premium Pro support, DisplayHDR 1000 certification, Display Stream Compression (DSC), and GameFast Input Technology to minimize input lag. And given that this is an ROG-branded devices, you won't be shocked to find Aura Sync lighting technology onboard.

The Philips Momentum 55-inch display is set to launch this Summer for $1,599, while the smaller ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ Xbox Edition is coming in October priced at $1,399.

Tags:  Asus, Microsoft, Philips, xbox series x

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment