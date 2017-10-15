CATEGORIES
home News
by Rob WilliamsSunday, October 15, 2017

OxygenOS Android 8.0 Oreo Open Beta Available For OnePlus 3/3T, Here’s How To Set It Up

We posted a fun project yesterday for those who found themselves with a bit of free time on their hands this weekend: installing the PIxel Launcher on any Android smartphone they choose (as long as it's up-to-date, of course). Now, we have stumbled on yet another cool smartphone project, although this one applies only to OnePlus 3 and 3T owners (sorry, everyone else!).

android oero 2

Following a closed beta cycle, OnePlus has decided to let every 3 and 3T owner get in on the Android 8.0 Oreo action. Right now, this requires a bit of hands-on work, but as far as ROM-changing work goes on Android, you can't really get that much simpler than this process.

First and foremost, you need to hit up OnePlus' ROM download site, and choose either the 3 or 3T from the drop-down (it does matter). Afterwards, you'll see a download at the top from October 14, which is a Zip archive that should be left in tact. To actually get this ROM on your phone, you'll need the common Android handshaking app 'adb', which can be downloaded from here. Note, this flashing process can take place in Windows, macOS, or Linux.

Ultimately, you'll want to extract the platform-tools folder from the SDK download, and put the OnePlus ROM in the same folder, similar to this:

OnePlus 3 Firmware adb

To go further, you'll need to shutdown your OP3 or 3T, and boot it back up while holding the Volume Down and Power at the same time - once you feel a vibration, you can let go. Once in, you'll need to choose the adb option, and prepare your phone to wait for a connection.

On the PC, you'll then want to load up a command prompt (after the phone is connected via USB) and go to the folder where both adb and your OP ROM file is present. Again, nothing can help better than a real example, so here one is:

OnePlus 3 Firmware adb Command Prompt

After the process is finished, the phone will prompt for a reboot, and a few moments later, you should be greeted to some Oreo goodness - just without the calories. In our experience, the process went off without a hitch (but only after spending 30 minutes trying to flash the 3T image on the 3...).

OnePlus 3 Oreo Upgrade

After hitting the Home screen post-boot, you'll notice that the update isn't entirely finished, but will continue to wrap-up in the background. Once that's finished (it takes about 2 minutes, at least in our case), you'll be good to go, ready to experience the changes, and able to enjoy seeing "8.0" in your About screen (and really, isn't that what's important?).


Tags:  Android, OnePlus, oreo
Via:  OnePlus
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Best Smartphone Flagship?
iPhone X
iPhone 8 Plus
LG V30
Galaxy Note 8
Galaxy S8 Plus
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Moto Z2 Force
Essential Phone
Other
More Results
follow us in feedly
Flipboard
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Images

Mobile Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

Components

Systems

IT/Enterprise

Mobile

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

Google +

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2017 David Altavilla and HotHardware.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms