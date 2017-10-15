OxygenOS Android 8.0 Oreo Open Beta Available For OnePlus 3/3T, Here’s How To Set It Up

We posted a fun project yesterday for those who found themselves with a bit of free time on their hands this weekend: installing the PIxel Launcher on any Android smartphone they choose (as long as it's up-to-date, of course). Now, we have stumbled on yet another cool smartphone project, although this one applies only to OnePlus 3 and 3T owners (sorry, everyone else!).

Following a closed beta cycle, OnePlus has decided to let every 3 and 3T owner get in on the Android 8.0 Oreo action. Right now, this requires a bit of hands-on work, but as far as ROM-changing work goes on Android, you can't really get that much simpler than this process.

First and foremost, you need to hit up OnePlus' ROM download site, and choose either the 3 or 3T from the drop-down (it does matter). Afterwards, you'll see a download at the top from October 14, which is a Zip archive that should be left in tact. To actually get this ROM on your phone, you'll need the common Android handshaking app 'adb', which can be downloaded from here. Note, this flashing process can take place in Windows, macOS, or Linux.

Ultimately, you'll want to extract the platform-tools folder from the SDK download, and put the OnePlus ROM in the same folder, similar to this:

To go further, you'll need to shutdown your OP3 or 3T, and boot it back up while holding the Volume Down and Power at the same time - once you feel a vibration, you can let go. Once in, you'll need to choose the adb option, and prepare your phone to wait for a connection.

On the PC, you'll then want to load up a command prompt (after the phone is connected via USB) and go to the folder where both adb and your OP ROM file is present. Again, nothing can help better than a real example, so here one is:

After the process is finished, the phone will prompt for a reboot, and a few moments later, you should be greeted to some Oreo goodness - just without the calories. In our experience, the process went off without a hitch (but only after spending 30 minutes trying to flash the 3T image on the 3...).

After hitting the Home screen post-boot, you'll notice that the update isn't entirely finished, but will continue to wrap-up in the background. Once that's finished (it takes about 2 minutes, at least in our case), you'll be good to go, ready to experience the changes, and able to enjoy seeing "8.0" in your About screen (and really, isn't that what's important?).