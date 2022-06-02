Opera GX's Unbreakable Anger Controllers Are Fakes That Combat Gamer Rage





While you game, do you ever get just a little too angry? Are you known to break your controllers in half, or destroy your keyboard? Is there just a rage building up inside of you every time someone steals your kill? Well, Opera GX has a solution for you! Anger controllers!

Yes, Anger controllers, the solution to all your gamer rage. These controllers feature great technologies and even breakaway pieces so they are "the world's first gaming peripherals with infinite lives." So says the ad from Opera GX. Except for one little detail—these peripherals are not actually real.







YouTube Advertisement for Anger Controllers





There is a thread on the OperaGX subreddit for those who wish to add to the discussions on this. Also, on June 6th at 7:00 PM Pacific, both Dr. K and YouTuber Cr1tikal are going to do a Twitch Livestream specifically to discuss mental health in gaming. Those participating in the live stream could also be one of ten who could win eight coaching sessions with Healthy Gamer.







Thrown "Anger Controller" Mouse Thrown "Anger Controller" Mouse





If you struggle with mental health it is definitely a worthwhile endeavor to reach out for help, and Opera GX is helping normalize this chat. While you don't necessarily have to utilize Health Gamer if you feel like you need help, please, reach out to someone who can provide that to you.