OneXFly F1 Pro Gaming Handheld Rocks 144Hz OLED And A 12-Core Zen 5 APU
This potential tiny titan also has AMD's Ryzen 9 HX 370 APU as its top-line configuration, along with a Ryzen 9 AI 365 option, or a Ryzen 7 8840U. AMD has been providing great chips historically and incoming, for handhelds, such as the rumored Ryzen Z2 Extreme. AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 also has a Radeon 890M graphics engine on board, which is plenty capable for 1080p gaming.
Pricing information has not yet been revealed, nor has a release date. The device is harboring some advanced handheld technology, so it likely won't be cheap. Thankfully, it looks as though One-Netbook is going to have multiple configurations with the different Ryzen APUs, which will help to balance cost and performance ratios for users.