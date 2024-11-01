CATEGORIES
OneXFly F1 Pro Gaming Handheld Rocks 144Hz OLED And A 12-Core Zen 5 APU

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, November 01, 2024, 01:22 PM EDT
onefly
Gaming handhelds have exploded in popularity in the last several years on the PC side, mainly thanks to the Valve Steam Deck that initially paved the way. Today. there is a new contender on the block with some impressive hardware in the ONEXFLY F1 Pro. Made by One-NetBook, this handheld features a 7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and it also sports some of the latest platform processing power on board as well. 

This potential tiny titan also has AMD's Ryzen 9 HX 370 APU as its top-line configuration, along with a Ryzen 9 AI 365 option, or a Ryzen 7 8840U. AMD has been providing great chips historically and incoming, for handhelds, such as the rumored Ryzen Z2 Extreme.  AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 also has a Radeon 890M graphics engine on board, which is plenty capable for 1080p gaming. 


The Valve Steam Deck has cemented itself as the market standard, with its ease-of-use and gorgeous OLED screen in the newer version. The integration of SteamOS is just something unmatched by Windows based gaming handhelds thus far. Ayaneo is a competitor that will run SteamOS, which would be a good thing if more handhelds also adopted it. The ONEXFLY F1 Pro certainly looks impressive on paper, as a 144Hz OLED display is unique in the space. According to One-Netbook, the display has a wide color gamut, along with great brightness and color saturation. 

buttons onefly

Jammed into a form factor that only weights 598g, it also has an attractive exterior with a narrow bevel design. Sound is important in a handheld, and Harman AudioEFX tuned dual speakers are what come with the ONEXFLY F1 Pro. More impressive attention to detail are with the joysticks, which have no drift or deadzones, according to One-Netbook. Of course, RGB is also on display here with customizable options to finish off the polished look of the device. 

Pricing information has not yet been revealed, nor has a release date. The device is harboring some advanced handheld technology, so it likely won't be cheap. Thankfully, it looks as though One-Netbook is going to have multiple configurations with the different Ryzen APUs, which will help to balance cost and performance ratios for users.
