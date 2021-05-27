World-First Gran Turismo Sport Olympic Virtual Series Motorsport Competition Airs June 23
For some time, the International Olympic Committee has been considering adding esports games to its portfolio of games played during the Olympics. Now, esports has finally made it as the first-ever qualifier for the “Olympic Virtual Series Motor Sport Event” is complete, and 16 players will be virtually racing on Olympic Day, June 23rd.
In April, the Olympic Virtual Series is a new endeavor from the IOC in partnership with “five international sports federations and corresponding games publishers to create virtual events in Baseball, Cycling, Rowing, Sailing, and Motor Sport.” The motorsport portion of the virtual events series is run by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile and Polyphony Digital Inc., using Gran Turismo Sport as the base game.
As of late, players have been qualifying for the Olympic Virtual Series Motor Sport Event on the digital Tokyo Expressway South Inner Loop, driving the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept Gr.3. In the end, the 16 players who qualified were all separated by less than four-tenths of a second, which means there will be some “ultra-close racing” coming up.
If you want to catch this action, the final race to declare the global winner will be live-streamed on June 23rd from PlayStation’s Twitch channel. Also, let us know what you think of esports being include in the Olympics in the comments below.