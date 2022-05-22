These Old Computer Ads Show The Amazing Evolution Of PC Technology
The archival website Rare Historical Photos has posted up a veritable encyclopedia of old advertisements for computers and computing. The images in the piece comprise everything from early hard drives, to the Apple II, and everything in between. Naturally, this has some of us a feeling nostalgic for some of the good ol' days of computing.
Many of us here at HotHardware have owned, used or have had at least some experience with some of the earliest computer hardware. We also like to figure out how much old hardware would cost or how the requirements for some of today's games and applications would translate to vintage hardware. For example, Call Of Duty Warzone would weigh over 2.7 tons in high density (1.44 MB) 3.5 inch floppy disks (144,157 disks x 18g average weight per disk)! And the same game would cost roughly $11.97M dollars to install across 598 of those $20,000 300MB hard disks. Check out our Discord if you'd like to have some fun participating in similar conversations.
While that $20K for a single hard disk seems extreme, this archive of advertising gives us a really interesting look into the computing history time capsule and how far we've come. From the early days when computers only existed in large datacenters, to now when most of us carry around a device with thousands of times more computing power than was used to put a man on the moon.
Commodore VIC-20 Ad
Commodore VIC-20 Ad
Returning back to that ultra-expensive 300MB hard drive for a moment, it'll be obvious to anyone how both the physical size of those legacy had drives has been significantly reduced as has the cost per megabyte. That 300MB drive had platters about the size of a wall clock or frisbee in circumference and now we have microSD cards with thousands pf times the capacity.
There is also what has to be one of the earliest references to an acronym that still in use today, What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG), along with a multitude of ads fro many of the most popular, early home computers, like Apple's $2,500 Macintosh or the much more budget friendly VIC 20 from Commodore at under $300.
What You See Is What You Get Ad
What You See Is What You Get Ad
Rare Historical Photos' vintage computer ads page is like a trip down memory lane, but be aware that some of the advertising on that page is clearly a product of its time and could ruffle some feathers today.