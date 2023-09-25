CATEGORIES
home News

NYPD Is Deploying 400Lb Security Robots To Patrol The Streets But Not Like In Robocop

by Aaron LeongMonday, September 25, 2023, 09:44 AM EDT
hero k5 nypd
New York's mayor just approved another robotic initiative to keep citizens safe while supposedly cutting costs for human law enforcers. The new robot called K5 is undergoing trials right now.

Mayor Eric Adams and the New York Police Department (NYPD) have let loose a 420lb robot to patrol Times Square subway station. It's a trial run that will last two months, costing the city a mere $9 per hour to lease. That's way below minimum wage and should bolster Adams' push for several city agencies to reduce spending by 15 percent. 

The robot, a Knightscope K5 Night Security Robot is tasked to patrol the station from midnight to 6 a.m. Its objective is thankfully nothing too dystopian like something out of RoboCop. Rather, this bulbous, armless, rolling robot will use its four onboard surveillance cameras to patrol the platforms and provide NYPD with extra eyes and presence. In the case of an emergency, there's a button on its front facia that riders can press to connect with a live person. 

Once K5 has been trained to map out the station for the first two weeks, it will be able to patrol much of the station. Obviously, K5's existence (and mission brief) have people both being supportive and skeptical. Some call it a waste of money as it cannot react as a real officer could, because nothing beats a human being to quickly assess and deal with emergency situations. Others are more concerned with privacy, although NYPD maintains that the robot won't be using facial recognition and will only record video in case of a crime or an emergency. However, NYPD also hasn't specified if it will be livestreaming K5's video feed.

On the other hand, some riders believe that K5's presence is better than nothing at all, serving as a deterrent, especially late at night. 
Tags:  robotics, Surveillance, NYPD, robocop
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment