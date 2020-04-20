NVIDIA's RTX Voice App Leverages AI To Remove Background Mic Noise, Here's How To Enable It





For the time being, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX graphics cards are the only viable options for playing supported games with real-time ray tracing (there are a few exceptions), with the combination of RT cores and Tensor cores giving them the muscle and smarts required for such a task. As it turns out, however, there is another benefit, and it is being realized by NVIDIA's RTX Voice application.





Now you can ray-trace your audio! Just kidding—the RTX Voice app does not actually ray-trace anything, but it does leverage the AI capabilities of Turing to suppress background noise from your broadcasts.





"NVIDIA RTX Voice is a new plugin that leverages NVIDIA RTX GPUs and their AI capabilities to remove distracting background noise from your broadcasts, voice chats, and remote video conferencing meetings. This allows users to 'go live' or join a meeting without having to worry about unwanted sounds like loud keyboard typing or other ambient noise in noisy environments," NVIDIA explains.





It also aims to suppress background noise from players in loud environments so that incoming audio is easier to understand. The way it does all this is by creating a virtual device on your PC. Once installed, you would select the virtual device to unleash the magic of artificial intelligence





This works with several popular applications, including...