NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Cards Spotted With A Massive 96GB Of GDDR7

by Paul LillySunday, March 09, 2025, 11:30 AM EDT
NVIDIA RTX card for workstations.
A shipping manifest spotted by X/Twitter user @harukaze5719 suggests that NVIDIA is getting around to announced a new generation of workstation graphics cards based on its Blackwell architecture, the same one powering its elusive (at retail) GeForce RTX 50 series lineup. The manifest highlights two models, including the RTX Pro 6000 X Blackwell and RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell (non-X).

For anyone who doesn't follow the professional graphics market, NVIDIA retired its Quadro branding back in 2020. These days, NVIDIA includes the game of the GPU architecture—in this case, Blackwell—in the actual model name. New for this round (assuming the shipping manifest is accurate) is the addition of "Pro" in the model moniker.

This isn't the first time that an RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell part has broken cover in a shipping manifest. According to the latest set of workstation card cameos, the higher-end RTX Pro X Blackwell part features a PG144 board and a GB202-870 GPU, with a 600W total board power (TBP) rating. That's a 25W bump compared to the GeForce RTX 5090.

RTX 6000 Blackwell shipping manifest

It's also shown with a whopping 96GB of GDDR7 memory linked to a fat 512-bit bus. Not only is that a lot of memory, but as noted by Videocardz, which spotted the post on X, it also suggests a shift to using 3GB GDDR7 memory modules. This would be the first desktop graphics cards to use 3GB GDDR7 chips, which is also something we could see down the line in the consumer gaming space with a possible Super refresh of the GeForce RTX 50 series.

As for the non-X model, shipping logs show it uses a PG134 board. There's no mention of the GPU (possibly GB203, which is used by the GeForce RTX 5080), though the manifest does indicate 48GB of GDDR7 memory on a 384-bit bus.

What about core counts and all that jazz? The shipping manifests don't reveal the full details, only that they're being shipped to India for testing, though in a separate post on X, @harukaze5719 highlights some possible leaked specs revealed by Leadtek. They include 24,064 CUDA cores, 752 Tensor cores, and 188 RT cores.

Chart of specs for NVIDIA's professional graphics cards.

For comparison, NVIDIA's RTX 6000 Ada card based on Ada Lovelace features 18,176 CUDA cores, 568 Tensor cores, and 142 RT cores.

This should be a nice bump for the professional scene, especially as AI workloads take center stage. In totality, the RTX 6000 Pro Blackwell series represents a newer architecture and, at the top end, more cores (CUDA, Tensor, and RT) and more VRAM that's faster to boot.

