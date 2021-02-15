NVIDIA Reveals More GeForce RTX 3060 Specs Ahead Of Feb 25 Debut





Late last week, NVIDIA confirmed the GeForce RTX 3060 will launch on February 25th . However, at the time, the company didn't provide us with any additional concrete details on specifications for the new entry-level GPU. The company only let us know that the GeForce RTX 3060 would be capable of 13 shader TFLOPs, 25 RT-TFLOPS, 101 Tensor-TFLOPs and that it would have 12GB of GDDR6.

NVIDIA is now ready to spill the beans on more specs for the GeForce RTX 3060, so we have a better idea of how it stacks up to the more expensive GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. We now know that the GeForce RTX 3060 will have just 3584 CUDA Cores compared to 4864 for its Ti counterpart. The GeForce RTX 3060 has a lower base clock (1320 MHz versus 1410 MHz), but a higher boost clock (1780 MHz versus 1670 MHz).





We also have confirmation from NVIDIA that although the GeForce RTX 3060 has 12GB of GDDR6 memory (versus 8GB on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti), it's attached to a narrower 192-bit memory interface (versus 256-bit). Interestingly, the GeForce RTX 3060 even has more memory than the GeForce RTX 3080, which has 10GB of GDDR6X.

The GeForce RTX 3060 was first announced at CES 2021 in January, and it is sure to be a hot ticket item for gamers on a budget. NVIDIA says that customers that have been hanging on to the GeForce GTX 1060 will be prime targets to upgrade to the GeForce RTX 3060 (after all, the latter does provide at least a 2x uplift in shader performance).

However, if demand is anything like all previously released GeForce RTX 30 Series cards, whatever little bit of inventory that will be available for the February 25th launch will be exhausted in minutes due to incredible demand. And we’ll inevitably be faced with another situation where cards bought up by bot-packin’ scalpers will end up on third-party storefronts with significant price hikes. For example, the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition launched at a price of $699, but is currently selling for close to $2,000 on eBay.