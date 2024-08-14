NVIDIA Partner Readies A GeForce RTX 4070 With Slightly Slower GDDR6 VRAM









The



It's also called the AD104-251, instead o the AD104-250 of the existing RTX 4070 to denote the difference according to VideoCardz.



It is not uncommon for NVIDIA and its partners to shuffle around certain components after the release of GPUs such a these, especially when they have a longer life-span. Although the RTX Super variants are out in the market, there is still good demand for the original RTX 4070.



Changes such a this may affect the TDP, and more importantly, may potentially provide for a cheaper MSRP as it reaches consumers. There is not much information on the PCB or eventual price and release date, but it will be interesting to see if other board partners follow suit. Earlier in 2024, the RTX 4070 received an upgraded variant in the form of the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, which maintained the same GDDR6X 12GB of VRAM as the former. It did perform notably better overall, however, due to extra CUDA cores.The GDDR6 Galax GPU has the same 5888 CUDA cores and 12GB of VRAM as its RTX 4070 variant, with the exception of the missing GDDR6X. The memory will be rated at 20Gbps, which does not match the 21Gbps of the existing, though it comes close. The memory bit bus also remains at 192-bit, making it targeted as a capable 1440P GPU.It's also called the AD104-251, instead o the AD104-250 of the existing RTX 4070 to denote the difference according to VideoCardz.It is not uncommon for NVIDIA and its partners to shuffle around certain components after the release of GPUs such a these, especially when they have a longer life-span. Although the RTX Super variants are out in the market, there is still good demand for the original RTX 4070.Changes such a this may affect the TDP, and more importantly, may potentially provide for a cheaper MSRP as it reaches consumers. There is not much information on the PCB or eventual price and release date, but it will be interesting to see if other board partners follow suit.

As for the upcoming Galax entry, the overall specs are mostly same (more on that in a moment), so it could be a case of an NVIDIA partner just shuffling around some different components for logistical reasons.