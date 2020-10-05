CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, October 05, 2020, 10:02 AM EDT

NVIDIA Jetson Nano 2GB AI Dev Kit Brings Powerful Palm-Sized Computing For Just $59

jetson nano 2gb
First introduced in 2014, NVIDIA's Jetson platform has been available to developers and tinkerers looking for cost-effective and powerful computing solutions for artificial intelligence and robotics applications. Now, NVIDIA is looking to reach an even broader audience with its new Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit.

Powering the Jetson Nano 2GB is a 64-bit, quad-core (Cortex-A57) processor that operates at 1.4GHz. The CPU core is joined by a venerable Maxwell GPU (128-core), giving it much more onboard power than what you'd find in a Raspberry Pi 4 for AI operations. As its name implies, it comes with 2GB of storage, which is exactly half that of its predecessor. However, in exchange for the 2GB that it gives up, the new Jetson Nano can be powered via a USB-C port onboard rather than the proprietary connector that has graced previous Jetson Nano models.

jetson nano 2gb 2
NVIDIA Jetson Nano 2GB Preorder $59 @ Amazon

Looking at its port arrangement on the back, we see a single USB 3.0 port, two USB 20 ports, HDMI out, and a GbE port. Also onboard the device is a CSI camera connector along with the standard 40-pin GPIO connector. As an added bonus, Jetson Nano 2GB boards destined for the United States will come with a USB Wi-Fi dongle in the box for those that don't have immediate access to internet connectivity via the GbE port.

“While today’s students and engineers are programming computers, in the near future they’ll be interacting with, and imparting AI to, robots,” said Deepu Talla, who servers as VP and GM for Edge Computing at NVIDIA. “The new Jetson Nano is the ultimate starter AI computer that allows hands-on learning and experimentation at an incredibly affordable price.”

Speaking of affordable pricing, the Jetson Nano 2GB is priced at just $59 versus the $99 asking price of its 4GB counterpart. Is the Jetson Nano 2GB's lower pricing enough to encroach on the space occupied by the Raspberry Pi 4? The Raspberry Pi 4 2GB is regularly available for $30 at retailers like Micro Center. It will be up to the consumer to determine if the Jetson Nano 2GB’s performance advantages over the Raspberry Pi 4 will be worth twice the price tag. 


