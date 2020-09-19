NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ampere Beast GPU Destroys RTX 2080 Ti In Leaked Benchmarks





We already know how the GeForce RTX 3080 performs , because the reviews are out (including our own), and simply put it is a gaming monster. Next on tap, however, is the GeForce RTX 3090. While NVIDIA pitches the former as its flagship consumer GPU, it is the latter that truly occupies the flagship space. But how does it perform? Some leaked benchmarks give us an idea, ahead of the card's retail launch next week.







The benchmarks come from a variety of sources. One of them includes the Geekbench 5 database, where a GeForce RTX 3090 has recorded a CUDA score of 249,153 . For reference, the cumulative average of GeForce RTX 2080 Ti CUDA scores in Geekbench 5 is 162,681. It is not an apples-to-apples comparison, but it's the best we have to work with at the moment.





A similar situation plays out over at UserBenchmark. Have a look...









It is another lopsided comparison, with the GeForce RTX 3090 performing on average 29 percent faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti , and up to 34 percent faster overall (in the Lighting test). Compared to the GeForce RTX 3080, however, the GeForce RTX 3090 is 15 percent faster on average, according to UserBenchmark's results, and up to 16 percent faster overall.





That is a bit more sobering, when you consider that the GeForce RTX 3090 costs significantly more—pricing starts at $1,499 for the GeForce RTX 3090, versus $699 for the GeForce RTX 3080 (the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti initially debuted at $999, or $1,199 for the Founder's Edition model).





Some leaked scores have also come from the 3DMark database. Here are a couple of the results...









The scores that are of most interest are the Graphics ones, for comparing GPUs. Here's how things shake out with the above leaked scores, next to our own results...