NVIDIA Is Furious Over Biden Admin's Sweeping Tech Export Restrictions





It makes no sense for the Biden White House to control everyday datacenter computers and technology that is already in gaming PCs worldwide, disguised as an anti-China move. The extreme “country cap” policy will affect mainstream computers in countries around the world, doing nothing to promote national security but rather pushing the world to alternative technologies. AI is mainstream computing – ubiquitous and essential as electricity. This last-minute Biden Administration policy would be a legacy that will be criticized by U.S. industry and the global community. We would encourage President Biden to not preempt incoming President Trump by enacting a policy that will only harm the U.S. economy, set America back, and play into the hands of U.S. adversaries.



Obviously, NVIDIA and other companies that oppose the rules, like Oracle, have a profit incentive to do so. Still, American companies profiting benefits Americans, even if indirectly. There are also strong objections to be made to the idea that these regulations have a national security purpose; it's not clear at this point that allowing NVIDIA and other companies to sell powerful chips overseas would imperil US national security.



