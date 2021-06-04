CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, June 04, 2021, 03:39 PM EDT

NVIDIA CEO Throws Shade On AMD's Smartphone-Centric RDNA 2 Efforts For This Reason

jensen huang nvidia
AMD and Samsung made a big splash in 2019 when the pair announced that future Samsung SoCs would leverage Radeon IP. The possibilities were endless, with the prospects of bringing PC-caliber graphics to smartphones and other mobile devices. Earlier this week, AMD confirmed that Samsung's next-generation custom mobile SoCs would feature RDNA 2 IP complete with variable-rate shading and ray-tracing capabilities baked in.

Understandably, with AMD dabbling in the mobile SoC arena with RDNA 2, many have wondered about NVIDIA's stance on this practice. For example, could we see NVIDIA partner with other SoC makers to incorporate GeForce RTX technology (well, outside of its own custom Tegra processors)?

Well, the folks from ZDNet decided to right to the source: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, to see how he feels about this development. Huang's response is somewhat predictable given NVIDIA's market position and what technologies it has decided to focus on for the mobile sector.

rdna 2 exynos
Samsung's Exynos 2200 will incorporate RDNA 2 technology.

"Ray tracing games are quite large, to be honest. The data set is quite large, and there'll be a time for it," said Huang. "When the time is right, we might consider it."

Huang has a valid point, and it's one that we raised in our initial article. Besides the large data sets required to enable ray tracing for a storage-contained mobile device, there's the question of performance. There are immense performance requirements to enable high-quality ray tracing effects on PC platforms. Trying to scale that down to a mobile device while maintaining a miserly power profile could be very challenging.

geforce now ios
NVIDIA is focused on GeForce Now streaming for mobile gaming.

Huang says that NVIDIA's current strategy addresses the mobile gaming market with the GeForce Now streaming service. GeForce Now allows smartphone and tablet users to bypass any steep hardware requirements by streaming PC games over the internet -- even with ray tracing and all graphics goodies enabled.

"That's how we would like to reach Android devices, Chrome devices, iOS devices, Mac OS devices, Linux devices, all kinds of devices, whether it's on TV, or mobile device, or PC," Huang added. "I think that's for us, right now, that's the best strategy."

While NVIDIA seems content with sitting on the sideline for now on the [mobile hardware] ray tracing front, Samsung's first SoC with RDNA 2 architecture -- the alleged Exynos 2200 -- should be announced later this year, with the first products shipping soon after.

Tags:  Nvidia, AMD, Samsung, (nasdaq:nvda), (nasdaq:amd), geforce now, jensen huang, rdna 2, exynos 2200

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment