GeForce RTX 3090 Up For Grabs In NVIDIA’s GTC 2021 Treasure Hunt That Takes A Cue From Intel





NVIDIA 's GTC 2021 keynote will kick off this coming Monday (April 12) at 11:30 am EST broadcast from CES Jensen Huang's now-famous kitchen. With that initial announcement came a teaser video that featured a neuron with blinking lights. Some rather astute onlookers guessed that the blinking lights were using morse code, which spelled out HIDDEN TREASURE.

Not long after that discovery, the actual link to NVIDIA's Hidden Treasure website was found, in which the company explains that it has left quite a few Easter eggs lying around for people to find. "These are clues & hidden treasures for those with eagle eyes to discover," NVIDIA explains. "Watch closely, and if you see anything out of the ordinary let us know! There may be rewards waiting..."

While scouring around for GTC 2021 hidden treasure is no doubt fun, NVIDIA really caught our attention with that last statement. The company says that it will give away various prizes for those who find the rest of the hidden treasures (time stamped) and tweet to @nvidiagtc with the hashtag #gtctreasure.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

One of the prizes in store is a tech unicorn these days: the famed GeForce RTX 3090. The GeForce RTX 3090 is the most powerful consumer graphics card in the world and is about a rare as hen's teeth on the retail market. It's downright comical if you think that you'll be able to find one at its MSRP of $1,499 -- instead, they're ringing up at over twice that price on third-party marketplaces like eBay.

According to NVIDIA, some Easter eggs are still left to be found in its original GTC 2021 video posted above, so start hunting!