Nokia Rings In Era Of Spatial Audio On Cellular By Making First-Ever 3D Phone Call









Even though the technology has yet to be enabled on mobile networks, Nokia could still make the call over a public 5G network. IVAS codec technology enables live spatial audio across any connected device, such as smartphones, tablets, or PCs, bringing with it three-dimensional sound.





According to Nokia, the 3GPP IVAS codec standard has been in development by 13 companies under the framework of the IVAS codec public collaboration. The company added it is key to include this innovation as a worldwide standard to enable interoperability between operators, chipset, and handset manufacturers, and in so doing, making it available to everyone.